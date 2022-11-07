Anwar Hadid Buys $2.5 Million L.A. Mansion — Tour The 'Treehouse'- Style Home With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows
The model cashed in on a $2.5 million L.A. “treehouse”-style home, located on top of a hill and surrounded by lush greenery.
Just two months after he and Dua Lipa began dating in 2019, OK! learned that the pair rented a New York City apartment together. Last year, Lipa also relocated to be closer to her boyfriend in L.A. amid the pandemic, as she was unable to freely travel between London and the U.S.
At the time, she found a home in the sunny state near the Hadid family in Beverly Hills after she and the model spent three months of lockdown in London.
News of Lipa and Hadid's romance came shortly after the youngest Hadid sibling split from actress Nicola Peltz — who is now engaged to Brooklyn Beckham — and the New Rules crooner broke up with Isaac Carew following their on-again-off-again five year relationship.
Lipa and Hadid reportedly first bonded over their musical talents, with Lipa admitting on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she slid into her boyfriend's DMs after they first met at a BBQ.
Since going public with their romance, the power couple has kept their relationship on the down-low. However, the brunette beauty previously gushed over her handsome hunk via an Instagram post for his birthday.
Alongside an array of candid and adorable photos of the two, Lipa shared that Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother makes her "world so much better," adding that she's "lucky" to love Hadid and be loved by him in return.
The architecturally-striking home, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, is located in the Studio City neighborhood, described as a “residential gem” by real estate experts. The expansive property, built in 1953 and restored in 1996, offers about 1,400 square feet of living space.
The bright and airy living room boasts a brick fireplace, exposed wooden support beams and walls of glass.
The floor-to-ceiling redwood-clad walls allow for the ultimate seamless indoor-outdoor experience.
The wood-framed entrance opens to the warm living room that adjoins the charming kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, green-tiled countertops, original cabinetry and built-in shelves.
One of the two bathrooms boasts a green-tiled shower and sink top with built-in cabinetry.