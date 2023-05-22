Anwar Hadid Posts Alarming Message After His Ex-Girlfriend Dua Lipa Makes Red Carpet Debut With Romain Gavras
Is Anwar Hadid trying to send a message? After the star's ex-girlfriend Dua Lipa went red carpet official with her new man, Romain Gavras, he posted an alarming comment to social media.
“Trying to not to find and kill him,” Hadid captioned a photo of himself via his Instagram Story, with a smiley face underneath the text.
The model, whose sisters are Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, also posted the same snap on his Instagram feed — but without the remark.
"The Skruuuuuugh out now on All streaming platforms!!! @000oswald 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤💋💋💋🤡🤡🤡🤡," the 23-year-old wrote on May 20.
Some fans tried to comfort Hadid as he attempts to get over his ex. One person wrote, "dua & you follow each other does it hurt to see Dua with someone else or you have just moved on & decided still to be a friend😢," while another said, "😞😞😞 Dua Lipa looked better with you than with that new one."
A third person added, "Booooy take her back!!!"
Hadid and Lipa dated from 2019 to 2021, however, the former flames seemed like they were on good terms.
They “have been broken up for a while,” a source told Us Weekly. “There is no ill will and everything is amicable between them.”
“The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as traveling so much and being apart is proving tough,” a source claimed at the time. “Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”
Despite the heartache, Lipa didn't seem like she was thinking too much about the past.
"The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone," she told Vogue in May 2022.
Now, the "Levitating" songstress, 27, is smitten with Gavras, 41, as they attended the Cannes Film Festival together.
The two first sparked rumors in February when they were seen leaving a party in London. They later held hands at a Paris Fashion Week event a few weeks later.