Anwar Hadid Posts Alarming Message After His Ex-Girlfriend Dua Lipa Makes Red Carpet Debut With Romain Gavras

Is Anwar Hadid trying to send a message? After the star's ex-girlfriend Dua Lipa went red carpet official with her new man, Romain Gavras, he posted an alarming comment to social media.

“Trying to not to find and kill him,” Hadid captioned a photo of himself via his Instagram Story, with a smiley face underneath the text.

The model, whose sisters are Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, also posted the same snap on his Instagram feed — but without the remark.