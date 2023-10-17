Home > News NEWS Appstle — A Pioneering E-Commerce Software Provider That Is Bridging the 'Demand' Gap

The subscription economy for both physical and digital products is booming and is anticipated to stand out for customers, businesses and for software providers alike. This ingenious business model has grown in popularity in the age of e-commerce, providing consumers with a simple and personalized way to obtain products or services on a regular or recurring basis. Consumers typically subscribe to a specific product or service, selecting the frequency of delivery and the type of things they want to receive. Subscription e-commerce platforms are used in various industries, such as beauty, fashion, food, healthcare, petcare and technology. The subscription model encourages client loyalty by providing a continuous and easy supply of desired products, while also providing businesses with a predictable and ongoing revenue source. Hemant Purswani, a self-driven software engineer, was employed with one of the FAANG companies prior to Appstle, and recognized e-commerce in its nascent stages, presenting a multitude of challenges to address and alleviate. He was motivated by the need to provide merchants with the most secure and sustainable solutions, so they could focus on what was their number one priority - expanding their business.

Hemant created Appstle, an e-commerce focused business software company, along with Rakshithaa (Ria) Mahesh, a hard-core business strategist, built with the motto to offer all the merchants, small or large business enterprises, with ‘compelling apps at compelling prices’. A strong e-commerce presence is more of a necessity today, and Appstle has made it possible by offering sound solutions and functionalities. Apostle currently has 3 products in the market, with 2 more in the pipeline to be released by the end of this year.

Appstle Subscriptions is a subscription management software that assists e-commerce firms with the development, management, and growth of subscription programs. It provides convenience, tailored experiences, and purchasing freedom. Appstle Memberships is a holistic membership platform that helps businesses reward and keep their most valued consumers by providing them with special rewards and experiences. The app encompasses memberships creation and management, unlimited membership perks, auto-billing of members etc. Appstle Loyalty & Rewards is a comprehensive loyalty program platform that assists businesses in incentivizing customers to buy more frequently and spend more money in their store. It has a customizable reward point system, referral rewards, segmentation and targeting, redemption options, and POS integration.

The company offers 24/7, 365-day access to a team of competent and highly trained merchant success engineers who are well-versed in e-commerce operations, which has contributed to Appstle's ever-growing success and merchant trust. This helps ensure that merchants and consumers receive expert advice and support every step of their company’s path. ''From our past experiences, we were able to disrupt and modify, both in terms of how quickly we were able to put in additional functionalities, and make speedy upgrades of what merchants really want. We have actually implemented the system, on our dashboard where all merchants can see new feature requests and vote on them. We select the features with the most upvotes for priority development. We make product decisions by involving merchants' demand and inputs every step of the way,'' Rakshithaa (Ria) said.

The app’s user-friendly dashboard enables merchants to seamlessly access a suite of management features, ensuring complete control over consumer subscription experiences. Upsells, bundles, build-a-box features, and other features can be effortlessly created by merchants, all with the goal of improving the subscription model to suit their specific business objectives and boosting consumer engagement. 'We do not charge for installation or set up help including migration from another software; we simply charge for the ongoing software usage to allow easier accessibility to the merchants in terms of functionality and operations.'' Hemant Purswani.

Appstle is not just a software company that provides apps for basic functionalities around subscriptions, membership and loyalty. The platform also provides growth-focused data and granular metrics, allowing ecommerce businesses to dig deep into their revenue and growth numbers. This data-driven strategy and operations enables in-depth and detailed study of Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) and accurate estimation of forthcoming demand, allowing for informed decision-making and strategic planning for businesses. Appstle is currently focusing on the customer retention and wallet share spaces. Appstle foresees itself to be the one stop shop for all software needs within the above realm in the near future with a large portfolio of software tools.