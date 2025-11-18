Are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Hosting the 2026 Met Gala?

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, have a big role to play at next year's Met Gala. While the Amazon billionaire, 61, and the former news reporter, 55, are not actually hosting the 2026 event — nor are they the co-chairs — they are in fact sponsoring the posh party.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Married in June 2025

The couple, who married in a lavish Italian wedding in June, will be financing the hottest fashion party of the year. The Met Gala is an annual stylish fundraiser that raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute where celebs show off their most insane ensembles. Former Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour is always at the helm of the festivities.

According to the The Daily Beast, Bezos and Sánchez will be providing funding for the May 4 event in the Big Apple, however, they will also reportedly have some authority over which A-listers get the exclusive invite next year. While the couple did not attend this year's Met Gala due to preparations for their wedding, they attended the event in 2024 together. Sánchez also graced the cover of Vogue while sporting her wedding dress earlier this summer. The cover introduced the philanthropist as the new Mrs. Jeff Bezos.

The 2026 Met Gala Theme Is 'Costume Art'

The theme for next year's Met Gala was announced on November 17 and will be called "Costume Art." The First Monday in May's concept was unveiled by Met curator Andrew Bolton at a press conference earlier this week. “The title ‘Costume Art’ refers to the history of the Costume Institute,” he said. "[Fashion is] the status of art because of — and not in spite of — its relation to the body.” The party's exhibition will feature paintings, as well as fashion pieces that show "the indivisible connection between our bodies and the clothes we wear," Bolton explained to Vogue. "The idea was to put the body back into discussions about art and fashion, and to embrace the body, not to take it away as a way of elevating fashion to an art form."

