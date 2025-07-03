Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Sparks Backlash Against American Billionaires

The lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez has sparked outrage across social media, but it's not just their nuptials drawing ire.

A growing sentiment against American billionaires is gaining momentum, spearheaded by New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed "democratic socialist."

"We should not have billionaires," Mamdani stated during an interview with NBC News. "Because frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality."