Are Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Dating? Inside Their Relationship Amid Romance Rumors

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Keke Palmer and Sean Evans First Met in 2017

Source: First We Feast/YouTube Keke Palmer and Sean Evans have sparked dating rumors.

Have Keke Palmer and Sean Evans taken their relationship to the next level? The twosome first crossed paths when the Madea's Family Reunion actress made an appearance on First We Feast's hit talk show, Hot Ones, in April 2017. She joined Evans on the show again four years later in August 2021.

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Sean Evans Shared a Sweet Confession About Keke Palmer

Source: Amelia Dimoldenberg/YouTube; MEGA Sean Evans called Keke Palmer a 'very charming' woman.

In a November 2023 episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date, Evans was asked if he had ever developed a crush on a guest. "Keke Palmer. Very charming. Very charming woman," the YouTuber told the host. Palmer responded to Evans' sweet confession by reposting the interview clip alongside the text, "It was love at first hot wing — this was too kind @seanseaevans." She also addressed Evans' remarks in an August 2024 sit-down, revealing she was "living for" his interview with Dimoldenberg. "Not to say that I was surprised or I wasn't surprised. But when I heard it and people were sending it to me, I was like, 'I knew the vibes were vibing,'" said the Just Keke host.

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Then Came the Kiss That Got Everyone Talking

Source: @firstwefeast/TikTok Keke Palmer is a mom-of-one.

The True Jackson, VP alum took things a step further when she returned to Hot Ones in 2025. "I saw an interview where you said, like, I was your favorite guest, and all this really sweet stuff," she told Evans. "I know we've just had some wings, but I thought that maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there's a spark." Evans did not hesitate to say "yes," and the pair sealed the moment with a kiss. "The sparks are sparking!" Palmer said, while Evans joked, 'When I'm dying, and my life flashes before my eyes, I'll have that snapshot." The pair's kiss became one of the main topics when Evans appeared on Palmer's "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast in May. At the time, the "GIANTS" singer referred to her guest as her "potential future suitor." Palmer said, "I think they probably thought it was scripted because you didn't seem surprised at all." "I didn't give it a second to breathe," Evans explained. "Once I heard the offer and the conditions, I immediately signed." The following month, Evans gushed about Palmer again while at a special FYC event. "Working with Keke Palmer is always like a one plus one equals three situation," he said about his favorite interview.

Are Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Dating or Just Friends?

Source: MEGA Keke Palmer once referred to Sean Evans as her 'potential future suitor.'