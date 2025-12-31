Sean Evans Reveals Which Celebrities Have Shocked Him Most on 'Hot Ones'

Article continues below advertisement

After interviewing hundreds of A-list guests on First We Feast's hit talk show Hot Ones, Sean Evans has learned to expect the unexpected — because no matter how many times he watches celebrities face the wing gauntlet, they continue to surprise him. Evans opens up about how some of the show's most jaw-dropping moments have come from guests no one saw coming while discussing his partnership with Popeyes, which featured a limited-time menu collaboration in September. "Every season, there's a guest who completely subverts expectations," the media personality shares, revealing Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Lorde and Conan O’Brien were among the most shocking celebrities to appear on the show — each for wildly different reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: First We Feast/YouTube Ariana Grande was among Hollywood stars who shocked Sean Evans most on 'Hot Ones.'

Evans notes he and his team stopped trying to predict how guests would perform long ago. "We used to kind of bet and prognosticate on how somebody would do," he recalls. "Then we stopped doing that early on because everyone is always subverting expectations." Some stars shocked him by barely reacting at all. "If I look back in recent seasons, you have like Demi Moore or Ariana Grande," Evans explains. Grande, in particular, made the spice challenge look effortless. "Not everybody is Ariana Grande just no-selling the entire gauntlet," he quips.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: First We Feast/YouTube Sean Evans jokes Conan O'Brien went into 'psychosis' during his 'Hot Ones' appearance.

Others left an impression by doing the exact opposite. Evans recalls Lorde gliding through the experience unfazed. "I remember Lorde sort of ephemerally floating in on a cloud and being completely unaffected," he mentions. Meanwhile, O'Brien shocked Evans by fully embracing the madness. "I didn’t really expect Conan O’Brien to start busting the tops on hot sauce bottles and drinking straight from the bottle and kind of going into this wing-by-wing deeper and darker psychosis thing that he did," the talk show host jokes.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sean Evans Shares His Secret to Cracking Celebrity Guests

Source: First We Feast/YouTube Sean Evans has hosted hundreds of A-list stars on 'Hot Ones.'

Despite having filmed hundreds of episodes, Evans says the unpredictability is what keeps Hot Ones feeling fresh. "Nothing about the format has really changed at all," he explains. "It's the same set, it's the same guy, but it’s never the same experience. Every single interview is just so singular and one of one." Evans believes the show's format — and the scorching wings — are what allow celebrities to drop their guard. "You almost forget that you’re on a TV show," he points out. "You kind of let your guard down because you’re in such a vulnerable place."

Sean Evans Says He 'Meets Celebrities Halfway'

Source: MEGA Sean Evans is an expert when it comes to interviewing celebrities.