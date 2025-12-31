or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > OK! Exclusives
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Sean Evans Reveals Which Celebrities Have Shocked Him Most on 'Hot Ones'

Photo of Sean Evans.
Source: MEGA

Sean Evans said the celebrities who shocked him most were the ones he least expected.

Profile Image

Dec. 31 2025, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

After interviewing hundreds of A-list guests on First We Feast's hit talk show Hot Ones, Sean Evans has learned to expect the unexpected — because no matter how many times he watches celebrities face the wing gauntlet, they continue to surprise him.

Evans opens up about how some of the show's most jaw-dropping moments have come from guests no one saw coming while discussing his partnership with Popeyes, which featured a limited-time menu collaboration in September.

"Every season, there's a guest who completely subverts expectations," the media personality shares, revealing Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Lorde and Conan O’Brien were among the most shocking celebrities to appear on the show — each for wildly different reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Ariana Grande was among Hollywood stars who shocked Sean Evans most on 'Hot Ones.'
Source: First We Feast/YouTube

Ariana Grande was among Hollywood stars who shocked Sean Evans most on 'Hot Ones.'

Evans notes he and his team stopped trying to predict how guests would perform long ago.

"We used to kind of bet and prognosticate on how somebody would do," he recalls. "Then we stopped doing that early on because everyone is always subverting expectations."

Some stars shocked him by barely reacting at all. "If I look back in recent seasons, you have like Demi Moore or Ariana Grande," Evans explains.

Grande, in particular, made the spice challenge look effortless. "Not everybody is Ariana Grande just no-selling the entire gauntlet," he quips.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sean Evans jokes Conan O'Brien went into 'psychosis' during his 'Hot Ones' appearance.
Source: First We Feast/YouTube

Sean Evans jokes Conan O'Brien went into 'psychosis' during his 'Hot Ones' appearance.

Others left an impression by doing the exact opposite. Evans recalls Lorde gliding through the experience unfazed. "I remember Lorde sort of ephemerally floating in on a cloud and being completely unaffected," he mentions.

Meanwhile, O'Brien shocked Evans by fully embracing the madness. "I didn’t really expect Conan O’Brien to start busting the tops on hot sauce bottles and drinking straight from the bottle and kind of going into this wing-by-wing deeper and darker psychosis thing that he did," the talk show host jokes.

MORE ON:
OK! Exclusives

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sean Evans Shares His Secret to Cracking Celebrity Guests

Image of Sean Evans has hosted hundreds of A-list stars on 'Hot Ones.'
Source: First We Feast/YouTube

Sean Evans has hosted hundreds of A-list stars on 'Hot Ones.'

Despite having filmed hundreds of episodes, Evans says the unpredictability is what keeps Hot Ones feeling fresh. "Nothing about the format has really changed at all," he explains. "It's the same set, it's the same guy, but it’s never the same experience. Every single interview is just so singular and one of one."

Evans believes the show's format — and the scorching wings — are what allow celebrities to drop their guard. "You almost forget that you’re on a TV show," he points out. "You kind of let your guard down because you’re in such a vulnerable place."

Sean Evans Says He 'Meets Celebrities Halfway'

Image of Sean Evans is an expert when it comes to interviewing celebrities.
Source: MEGA

Sean Evans is an expert when it comes to interviewing celebrities.

That vulnerability has helped turn Hot Ones into what Evans calls an "internet interview of record," with guests arriving prepared for both the heat and the conversation. "When you’re going to have the most famous people in the world go through this scorching hot chicken wing gauntlet, it’s important to meet them halfway with a thoughtful, career-spanning interview," he states.

While Evans has explored new creative partnerships — including his recent collaboration with Popeyes earlier this fall — he says the core of Hot Ones remains unchanged: letting celebrities react naturally and embracing the unexpected.

"The only thing you can do," Evans adds, "is leave yourself room to not even be shocked — because everything’s surprising."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.