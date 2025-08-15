ENTERTAINMENT Are 'Perfect Match' Stars Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto Still Together? Update After Filming Source: Netflix Perfect Match's Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto may have found sparks early on during Season 3, and fans are curious if they’re still together after filming. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 15 2025, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

Perfect Match stars Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto may have found sparks early on during Season 3, quickly matching up together in episode 1. However, fans are curious if their romance has fizzled out or if they’re still together after filming.

Who Won ‘Perfect Match’ Season 3?

Source: Netflix Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto met during 'Perfect Match' Season 3.

Syed and Perfetto were one of five couples, along with Louis Russell and Sandy Gallagher; Madison Errichiello and Freddie Powell; Rachel Recchia and Ray Gantt; and Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland, that made it to the Perfect Match Season 3 finale, which aired on Netflix on August 15. Syed and Perfetto clinched the season’s top spot, scoring more votes than runners-up Smith and Sutherland.

Are ‘Perfect Match’ Stars Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto Still Together?

Source: Netflix Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto split after filming.

Syed and Perfetto are not together after filming, confirmed by a title card shown after they were announced the winners of Season 3. The pair still follow each other on Instagram, which is a sign they are still on good terms. After the finale aired, Perfetto posted a photo with Syed, captioning the snap, “A dub is a dub👑,” though he didn’t tag her account.

Why Did ‘Perfect Match’ Stars Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto Split?

Source: Netflix Lucy Syed said her relationship ended shortly after filming.

Syed revealed that her relationship with Perfetto ended just weeks after they were crowned the Perfect Match Season 3 winners. She cited Perfetto’s discomfort with her job, along with the challenges of a long-distance relationship, as the reasons for their split. “Straight after filming, we went on a holiday in Cancún, and it was quite obvious there were a few things that we were just very different on,” she told a news outlet on August 15. “When we went back to our respective countries, it was the time difference, and we have very different lifestyles. The long distance was quite hard, especially with my job at the time. I was working in a club, and I think that was really hard for him. He wanted to know where I was and what I was doing a lot of the time. And it was just so early on that we realized this was going to be too difficult.”

Lucy Syed Sparked Rumors With 'Perfect Match' Costar

Source: Netflix Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto came in first place during 'Perfect Match' Season 3.