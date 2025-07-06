'Perfect Match' Season 3: Everything to Know About Netflix's Dating Series — Including the Cast and Premiere Date

Several single reality stars are gearing up to mingle on Perfect Match Season 3.

The cast includes Alex Zamora (Temptation Island), Cody Wright (Temptation Island), Olivia Rae (Temptation Island), Amber Desiree (Love is Blind), Freddie Powell (Love is Blind UK), Madison Errichiello (Love is Blind), Ollie Sutherland (Love is Blind UK), Carrington Rodriguez (Love Island USA), Ryan Gantt (Love Island USA), Scott Van-Der-Sluis (Love Island UK) and Clayton Echard (The Bachelor).

Daniel Perfetto (Dated & Related), Hannah Burns (The Mole), Jalen Brown (Too Hot to Handle), Louis Russell (Too Hot to Handle), Lucy Syed (Too Hot to Handle), J.R. Warren (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On), Sandy Gallagher (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On), Juliette Porter (Siesta Key), Quori-Tyler (The Circle) and Rachel Recchia (The Bachelorette) are also up to take on scandalous challenges in pursuit to of meeting their perfect match.

The description on the cast announcement video on YouTube reads, "Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix's unscripted series to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. For the first time in the series history, singles from the Netflix Reality Universe will be joined by icons from Bachelor Nation, Love Island, and other fan-favorite shows."

"As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the house. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?" it adds.