'Perfect Match' Season 3: Everything to Know About Netflix's Dating Series — Including the Cast and Premiere Date
What Is 'Perfect Match' Season 3 About?
Perfect Match is back with wilder challenges for its third season!
After a long wait, Netflix is turning up the heat again with the thirstiest games for the hottest singles in the reality TV industry. Like the first two seasons, the new installment follows couples "who prove their compatibility" and "gain the power to make or break other matches."
Who Is the Host of 'Perfect Match' Season 3?
The "over-the-top journey of strategy and dating" show on Netflix is hosted by Nick Lachey. The Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica alum has been bringing the winning couple into the boardroom since Season 1.
Who Is Competing on 'Perfect Match' Season 3?
Several single reality stars are gearing up to mingle on Perfect Match Season 3.
The cast includes Alex Zamora (Temptation Island), Cody Wright (Temptation Island), Olivia Rae (Temptation Island), Amber Desiree (Love is Blind), Freddie Powell (Love is Blind UK), Madison Errichiello (Love is Blind), Ollie Sutherland (Love is Blind UK), Carrington Rodriguez (Love Island USA), Ryan Gantt (Love Island USA), Scott Van-Der-Sluis (Love Island UK) and Clayton Echard (The Bachelor).
Daniel Perfetto (Dated & Related), Hannah Burns (The Mole), Jalen Brown (Too Hot to Handle), Louis Russell (Too Hot to Handle), Lucy Syed (Too Hot to Handle), J.R. Warren (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On), Sandy Gallagher (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On), Juliette Porter (Siesta Key), Quori-Tyler (The Circle) and Rachel Recchia (The Bachelorette) are also up to take on scandalous challenges in pursuit to of meeting their perfect match.
The description on the cast announcement video on YouTube reads, "Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix's unscripted series to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. For the first time in the series history, singles from the Netflix Reality Universe will be joined by icons from Bachelor Nation, Love Island, and other fan-favorite shows."
"As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the house. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?" it adds.
When Is the 'Perfect Match' Season 3 Release Date?
Perfect Match Season 3 will premiere with the first six episodes on August 1 on Netflix. Episodes 7 to 9 will be released on August 8, with the season finale scheduled to air on August 15.