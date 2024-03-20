Are There Strategies for Bingo?
If you are considering playing bingo for the first time on your mobile phone or desktop/laptop computer at a fully licensed and regulated iGaming site or have been playing for a while and just want to know if there are any strategies, you’re in luck.
Here are several simple bingo strategies that everyone needs to know, whether they are a novice or seasoned pro. We will also reveal the names of some of today’s most popular online bingo games and where you can enjoy playing them in 2024, provided you are age 18 or above.
What exactly is bingo?
Bingo is a lottery-style/numbers game played at land-based gaming venues and online at thousands of licensed and regulated online casinos and dedicated online bingo casino sites like the official UK Bingo website.
The aim of the game is to purchase tickets (aka bingo cards) and then take part in a bingo draw. Each card comes with a random amount of numbers, and when a number that’s randomly drawn matches one on your card, you get to cross it off.
You will gradually start completing certain required patterns by crossing off matching numbers. Filling entire lines and various other patterns before any other player will win you prizes. It’s that simple.
The biggest prize is usually awarded when you cross off all your numbers, also known as a full house. Others include four corners, outer edge, clock, frame, number, T-pattern, pyramid, and bell pattern, to name just a few.
Certain patterns, like the letters X, H, and T, are also common in bingo. Depending on what game you play will determine which patterns award prizes.
Are there any strategies I can use when playing online bingo?
Yes. Although when playing online bingo, the results/outcomes are determined by Random Number Generators (using advanced and highly sophisticated mathematical algorithm programs to produce consistent, fair and realistic results with no discernible pattern), a handful of bingo strategies can still be used.
The quickest, easiest, and most effective strategies you can use when playing online bingo from award-winning providers like Relax Gaming and Evolution Gaming are the following:
- Learn the rules of bingo before playing
- When starting out, play at the low-stakes tables until you familiarise yourself with how certain variants are played
- When playing multiplayer online bingo, try to find rooms/games with fewer people to increase your chance of winning
- If you can afford it, purchase as many bingo cards (aka tickets) as possible to increase your chance of winning
- Use the auto-daub features as much as possible to save you manually having to cross off your numbers
- Play progressive jackpot bingo, as opposed to ‘fixed coin’ jackpot bingo games. If you win a progressive jackpot playing online bingo, it can be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds or more (or equivalent currency value)
Some of the other simple strategies you can do are things like never playing bingo while tired, intoxicated, or under the influence and setting a reasonable budget before playing.
Some of today’s most trusted bingo sites also have a range of safer/responsible gambling tools enabling players to set deposit limits (e.g., daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits), spending limits, session time limits/reminders, and win/loss limits.
Final note
If you decide to play regular computer-generated online bingo, don’t forget to check out the popular bingo rooms from a market-leading provider called Relax Gaming. Their top 75 and 90-ball bingo rooms include Shiny, Supersonic, The Mystery, Flash, Glamour Hall, and The Grand.
If you want to take your online bingo experience to new heights, then you may like to try Live Monopoly Big Baller or Live Mega Ball. These two state-of-the-art games are both brought to you by Evolution Gaming.