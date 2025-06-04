Ariana Biermann Reveals Her Relationship Status With Parents Kim and Kroy After Accusing Them of Using Her Money
Ariana Biermann revealed where she stands with Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann after claiming they were using her money. On the premiere episode of Bravo’s Next Gen NYC, Ariana said Kim and Kroy took her money to help pay for bills and other things.
'It Was Gone 2 Years Ago'
“I can’t say exactly what they used it on because I just found out it was gone two years ago,” she said in a confessional. “I don’t even know how much money I made over the time period. Nobody was honest. There was no transparency and I have no idea where it went.”
After the on-air confession, Ariana opened up to a media outlet, insisting she was growing tired of the narrative she spends her parents’ money when “that’s obviously not the case.”
“I just continue to build up and make my own money, support myself as being a 23-year-old and just continue to try to take every opportunity I can to build back up everything,” she shared. “I think I’m the [most] financially stable I’ve ever been in my life, which is awesome. And my mom’s doing great too. She’s working really hard and has a lot of great things going for her, and my dad’s working too — so everything’s going in the right direction and moving forward.”
'Money Is Such a Stressful Thing'
Although there’s been financial issues within her family, Ariana shared she has not let them have an impact on her relationship with her mom and stepfather, as “money is such a stressful thing for everybody.”
“No matter what, nobody wants to be in the positions that they find themselves in,” she elaborated. “So no matter what, I tried to keep our relationship outside of the money, which gets a little difficult sometimes. But we’ve definitely mended a lot of things throughout the last couple of years and gotten into a really great place.”
- Kim Zolciak Shockingly Claims Daughter Brielle Biermann Paid Her and Estranged Husband Kroy’s Electric Bill Amid Financial Woes
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Able to Afford Kids' Christmas Gifts by Selling Personal Items Online
- 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak's Daughters Deny 'Insane' Rumors Georgia Home Is In Foreclosure Despite Documented Evidence
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ariana's Relationship With Kim
Ariana noted her relationship with her mom is “great," adding they’ve “always figured out” how to deal with issues throughout the years.
She said there was never a moment when they weren't speaking.
A Different Story With Kroy
However, Kroy — who Kim is currently in the throes of a tumultuous divorce from — and Ariana have a different relationship.
“Growing up, he really was my best friend — more than my mom was for a while. I would say that I’m trying to still have [a relationship]. We’re definitely not as close as we used to be, and I don’t really talk to him very often just because of this tough situation that we’re in. But I really do try to keep the divorce and my relationship with him and my mom separate. It just gets hard at times," she said.
“I never want money to destroy a relationship with my family ever,” she reiterated.