Ariana Biermann Reveals Her Relationship Status With Parents Kim and Kroy After Accusing Them of Using Her Money

“I can’t say exactly what they used it on because I just found out it was gone two years ago,” she said in a confessional. “I don’t even know how much money I made over the time period. Nobody was honest. There was no transparency and I have no idea where it went.”

After the on-air confession, Ariana opened up to a media outlet, insisting she was growing tired of the narrative she spends her parents’ money when “that’s obviously not the case.”

“I just continue to build up and make my own money, support myself as being a 23-year-old and just continue to try to take every opportunity I can to build back up everything,” she shared. “I think I’m the [most] financially stable I’ve ever been in my life, which is awesome. And my mom’s doing great too. She’s working really hard and has a lot of great things going for her, and my dad’s working too — so everything’s going in the right direction and moving forward.”