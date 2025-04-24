Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Brutal 'Long' Divorce 'Not Even Almost Done,' Ariana Biermann Reveals
Ariana Biermann spoke out regarding Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s divorce, explaining their long battle is far from over.
“My mom is great,” Ariana shared with Us Weekly on April 22. “She just moved into a new house and she’s doing great.”
As OK! previously reported, Kim filed for divorce from Kroy in May 2023, but the couple ended up making another go at their relationship months later. It didn’t last long, though, as Kroy filed for divorce again in August 2023, and the pair have been duking it out ever since.
“I think it gets hard sometimes,” Ariana stated. “It’s been a really long divorce. [It’s been] two and a half f------- years, and it’s still not even almost done.”
Ariana explained she’s “very protective” of her mother, whom she referred to as her “best friend.”
“I hope that she just continues to thrive,” she continued. “She’s been with my stepdad for 13 [or] 14 years now, and I’m just excited for her to just be a mom. I tell her, ‘It’s your first time in this world too, so I’ll be your mom sometimes when you need it.’”
Ariana also confirmed her mother has reentered the dating world and is “exploring her options.”
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Children Get 'Excited and Hopeful' When the Couple Reunites: 'The Calm Only Lasts a Little While'
- Brielle Biermann Unfollows Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy as Divorce Gets Messy
- Kim Zolciak Praises 9-Year-Old Son Kane Amid Vicious Custody Battle With Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“She’s out there and she deserves it,” the Next Gen NYC star claimed. “I’m like, ‘Don’t get anything serious yet.’ I also tell her we’re in a totally different world than we once were [and] these people are f------- crazy.”
In March, Kim was spotted by TMZ, and the cameraman asked her if she had “the urge” to “get out and start mingling again.”
“I’m really happy,” Kim responded, admitting she was dating “one person” who she confirmed is “age-appropriate,” not a former athlete, doesn't live in Atlanta and isn't in the entertainment industry.
“I’m just dating,” she elaborated. “I was in the house with the kids and now I’m out… I’m just happy. I have my kids, I’m in my new house. I’m working.“I wouldn’t say [I’ve got] a new man. But I’m definitely happy, for sure. My kids are happy, happier. I try to make it joyful [for them]. We try to do fun things.”
Kim previously spared dating rumors with Chet Hanks, as the pair appeared on The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets and seemed flirty. However, in February 2025, Chet clarified to People they were just “friends” and not dating.