Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Brutal 'Long' Divorce 'Not Even Almost Done,' Ariana Biermann Reveals

“My mom is great,” Ariana shared with Us Weekly on April 22. “She just moved into a new house and she’s doing great.”

As OK! previously reported, Kim filed for divorce from Kroy in May 2023, but the couple ended up making another go at their relationship months later. It didn’t last long, though, as Kroy filed for divorce again in August 2023, and the pair have been duking it out ever since.

“I think it gets hard sometimes,” Ariana stated. “It’s been a really long divorce. [It’s been] two and a half f------- years, and it’s still not even almost done.”