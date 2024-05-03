Home > Photos > Ariana Grande PHOTOS 10 Ariana Grande's Best Music Videos: 'Focus,' '7 rings' and More Source: Ariana Grande/YouTube

34+35

Source: Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande references Austin Powers in the music video for her track "34+35." Released in 2020, the video features Grande as a scientist who dances with others as they test her robot clone. After trials, her robot comes to life and begins performing. She also shows off her cute poses and choreography throughout the material while creating fun inside the lab!

Article continues below advertisement

7 rings

Source: Ariana Grande/YouTube

The "7 rings" music video takes fans inside a pink luxurious venue where a party later starts. The Hannah Lux Davis-directed clip shows Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, Taya Shawki, Alexa Luria, Njomza and Courtney Chipolone as the recipients of the other rings. They flaunt their extravagant lifestyles as they try to empower each other throughout the video. Grande also hypes fans with a shout-out to her "Dangerous Woman" era by making her backup dancers wear bunny ears.

Break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored

Source: Ariana Grande/YouTube

Grande makes a bold move in her music video for her "Break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored." In the material, she falls in love with a man who attends a party with his girlfriend. As the scenes get more intense, she shows a desire to win his heart and even goes extreme by copying his girlfriend's style: hair, eyes, outfit and makeup. She brings the biggest plot twist when she sings, "Then I realize she's right there / and I'm at home like 'D--- this ain't fair?'" — an implication she probably wants the girlfriend instead.

Article continues below advertisement

God is a Woman

Source: Ariana Grande/YouTube

The 30-year-old pop icon delivers jaw-dropping visuals in her music video for "God is a Woman." At some point in the clip, she lies in a pool of paint while only hiding her chest with the dye. The scenes intensify when white men appear to throw degrading words at her — though they keep bouncing off of her to show she is "untouchable." The last scene of the music video ultimately remakes Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam, replacing the men with women.

Article continues below advertisement

Into You

Source: Ariana Grande/YouTube

Grande falls in love with her onscreen bodyguard in the "Into You" music video. The song, off her album Dangerous Woman, unveils her dangerous and scandalous relationship with her sultry but catchy moves. Davis also directed the material.

Article continues below advertisement

no tears left to cry

Source: Ariana Grande/YouTube

Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry" music video proves that she is a creative genius. Aside from its powerful lyrics, the song's accompanying video captures viewers' hearts with its endless and surreal optical illusions as Grande undergoes the process of finding her inner strength following a period of grief. The Dave Meyers-directed music video also features aesthetic scenes that perfectly complement Grande's beauty.

Article continues below advertisement

Focus

Source: Ariana Grande/YouTube

Grande's "Focus" music video officially joined her billion-views club eight years after its release. In the clip, Grande rocks her platinum hair and cute outfits that match her lively choreography. She also achieves buzzworthy scenes by including shots that show her silhouettes. "Let's find a light inside our universe now/ Where ain't nobody keep on holding us down," she sings on the track. "Just come and get it let them say what they say/'Cause I'm about to put them all away."

Article continues below advertisement

thank u, next

Source: Ariana Grande/YouTube

Grande has a habit of paying homage to hit films and series, and "thank u, next" helped her do just that. The 2019 material, which features Kris Jenner, references Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30 and Bring It On while sharing her own experiences in life. In its final scene, she makes a Pete Davidson joke.

Article continues below advertisement

we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Source: Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ahead of Grande's Eternal Sunshine release, she dropped the visual for "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" on March 8. The music video, which offers homage to Jim Carrey's 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, begins with a scene where Grande checks the "yes" option under the statement, "You have given extensive thought behind your decision and give 'Brighter Days Inc.' the exclusive permission to remove this person completely from your memory." Named Peaches, Grande enters the operation room and undergoes the procedure to finally forget that person. "I didn't think you'd understand me/ How could you ever even try," she sings while the nurse starts preparing her for the procedure. "I don't want to tip-toe, but I don't want to hide/ But I don't want to feed this monstrous fire." The music video also has a 1980s-style video game arcade before portraying Carrey's sci-fi drama. In the end, it delivers the importance of self-acceptance and finding strength in every chapter of one's life.

Article continues below advertisement

yes, and?

Source: Ariana Grande/YouTube

Directed by Christian Breslauer, Grande's music video for "yes, and?" compiles nods to her past albums as she targets her biggest critics. It also references Paula Abdul's "Cold Hearted" music video and follows the 1989's wardrobe and choreography.