BREAKING NEWS Ariana Grande Announces 'The Eternal Sunshine Tour' 8 Years After Tragic Manchester Concert Bombing

Ariana Grande released dates for her upcoming The Eternal Sunshine Tour on Thursday, August 28.

Rebecca Friedman Aug. 28 2025, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande is going on tour! The pop star announced dates for The Eternal Sunshine Tour on Thursday, August 28 — eight years after tragedy struck when a suicide bomber conducted a terrorist attack directly outside her Manchester concert in May 2017.

"See you next year ♡ 🧸," Grande captioned an Instagram post on Thursday before listing various presale dates for North America and the U.K. While additional concert dates will likely be added, Grande is currently set to kick off her tour on June 6, 2026, in Oakland, Calif. The "Thank U, Next," singer also released dates for Los Angeles, Calif., Austin, Texas, Sunrise, Fla., Brooklyn, N.Y., Boston, Mass., Montreal, Quebec City, Chicago, Ill., and London, U.K. More to come...

Ariana Grande Announces 'The Eternal Sunshine Tour'

Grande will play at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on June 13, 14, 17 and 19 of next year, before heading to the Moody Center in Austin for shows on June 24 and 26. The Wicked star will then hit Amerant Bank Arena in Florida for concerts on June 30 and July 2, and performs at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on July 6 and July 8.

The “We Can’t Be Friends” singer has four concerts lined up at the Barclays Center on July 12, 13, 16 and 18, before traveling to TD Garden in Boston for shows on July 22 and 24. On August 3 and 5, Grande will take the stage in Chicago at the United Center, with her final dates currently taking place in London at The O2 on August 15, 16, 19, 20 and 23.

Ariana Grande Touring for First Time in Years

Grande's tour announcement comes almost six years after she concluded her last tour, the Sweetener World Tour, and more than eight years after a suicide bomber named Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device that killed 22 people and injured more than 500 fans at the the "Side to Side" singer's concert in Manchester, U.K. on May 22, 2017. Since the horrific tragedy, Grande has been candid about suffering from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the awful attack.

In May 2022, Grande marked four years since the incident with an emotional message shared to her Instagram Story. "Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round…. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today," the Victorious star expressed. "Manchester, my heart is with you today and always." Grande additionally listed the names of the victims who were killed by the bombing: John Atkinson, Courtney Boyle, Philip Tron, Kelly Brewster, Georgina Callander, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Wendy Fawell, Martyn Hett, Alison Howe, Lisa Lees, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones, Michelle Kiss, Angelika Klis, Marcin Klis, Morrell Leczkowski, Eilidh MacLeod, Elaine McIver, Saffie Rose Rouses and Jane Tweddle.

Grande payed homage to the victims affected by the tragedy by writing her hit song "No Tears Left to Cry," the first single from her 2018 album Sweetener. In line with the song's release, Grande put out a letter to fans in November 2018, writing: "May 22, 2017 will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life."

