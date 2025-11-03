Ariana Grande Fans Are Scratching Their Heads Over Her New 'Accent': 'No More Glinda Voices'

Article continues below advertisement

The Good Witch has left the building. Ariana Grande's fans are confused over what appears to be a new accent that she's speaking with. On the November 1 episode of the official podcast for Grande's upcoming musical, Wicked: For Good, the "7 Rings" singer spoke about the Wicked sequel, saying: “I feel so grateful. I feel so excited…This second half has been a huge secret to all of us for years now, and yet the first part was happening at the same time as the second part. So for us, they’re intertwined irrevocably — one doesn’t exist without the other.” The clip was posted on X and viewers couldn't help but question the voice change. "Wake up, new Ariana accent just dropped," a fan wrote alongside the podcast.

What Ariana Grande Has Said About Her Voice

Ariana Grande recently appeared on the official 'Wicked' podcast.

One viewer commented that Grande, 32, was sounding a little too much like Selena Gomez, with another joking that her Wicked character of Glinda The Good Witch's voice is finally gone. "We'll miss you Glinda," one said. "No more glinda voice omg finally," someone agreed. "She’s not using the airy glinda voice anymore but her normal voice/tone," a fan noted. A person chimed in: "This is the third accent this month alone. We need someone to keep track at this point." One added: "This just sounds like halfway between her galinda voice and her actual natural voice."

Her Questionable 'Blaccent'

Source: MEGA She spoke about her tone change on a podcast in 2024.

Grande's seemingly different voice changes have been a topic of much discussion over the course of her career. The Victorious alum was accused in 2013 of cultural appropriation and of trying to sound like an African-American with a "blaccent." She touched upon the backlash in an interview at the time, saying: “I’ve been speaking in a slightly higher placement than I usually speak in because I've been doing a lot of interviews, and I’m trying to keep my voice healthy.” She further discussed her tone fluctuating in a 2024 chat with Penn Badgley on his "Podcrushed" podcast, explaining why her voice evolves mid-interview.

Grande Explains Her Glinda Voice

Source: MEGA The pop singer said that her tone changes out of 'habit.'