or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ariana Grande
OK LogoNEWS

Ariana Grande Fans Are Scratching Their Heads Over Her New 'Accent': 'No More Glinda Voices'

Images of Ariana Grande and on podcast
Source: MEGA/Wicked: The Official Podcast

Ariana Grande's fans noticed the singer appearing to have a new 'accent.'

Nov. 3 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The Good Witch has left the building. Ariana Grande's fans are confused over what appears to be a new accent that she's speaking with.

On the November 1 episode of the official podcast for Grande's upcoming musical, Wicked: For Good, the "7 Rings" singer spoke about the Wicked sequel, saying: “I feel so grateful. I feel so excited…This second half has been a huge secret to all of us for years now, and yet the first part was happening at the same time as the second part. So for us, they’re intertwined irrevocably — one doesn’t exist without the other.”

The clip was posted on X and viewers couldn't help but question the voice change. "Wake up, new Ariana accent just dropped," a fan wrote alongside the podcast.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

What Ariana Grande Has Said About Her Voice

Ariana Grande recently appeared on the official 'Wicked' podcast.

One viewer commented that Grande, 32, was sounding a little too much like Selena Gomez, with another joking that her Wicked character of Glinda The Good Witch's voice is finally gone. "We'll miss you Glinda," one said.

"No more glinda voice omg finally," someone agreed.

"She’s not using the airy glinda voice anymore but her normal voice/tone," a fan noted.

A person chimed in: "This is the third accent this month alone. We need someone to keep track at this point."

One added: "This just sounds like halfway between her galinda voice and her actual natural voice."

Article continues below advertisement

Her Questionable 'Blaccent'

MORE ON:
Ariana Grande

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Ariana Grande at 2025 VMAs
Source: MEGA

She spoke about her tone change on a podcast in 2024.

Grande's seemingly different voice changes have been a topic of much discussion over the course of her career. The Victorious alum was accused in 2013 of cultural appropriation and of trying to sound like an African-American with a "blaccent."

She touched upon the backlash in an interview at the time, saying: “I’ve been speaking in a slightly higher placement than I usually speak in because I've been doing a lot of interviews, and I’m trying to keep my voice healthy.”

She further discussed her tone fluctuating in a 2024 chat with Penn Badgley on his "Podcrushed" podcast, explaining why her voice evolves mid-interview.

Grande Explains Her Glinda Voice

image of The pop singer said that her tone changes out of 'habit.'
Source: MEGA

The pop singer said that her tone changes out of 'habit.'

The pop singer said that her tone changes out of "habit," as she has "speaking like this for two years" while in her Glinda character.

When a TikTok clip of the podcast episode hit the social media platform, Grande further went into why her accent has adapted over the years.

"And also vocal health :) i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing 😭," she wrote. "I’ve always done this BYE."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.