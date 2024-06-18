Ariana Grande Explains Why the Pitch of Her Voice Sometimes Changes Mid-Interview
Ariana Grande is saying "yes, and?" to those who are calling her out for her changing voice.
The singer's recent appearance on Penn Badgley's "Podcrushed" podcast is going viral due to the pitch of her voice fluctuating from high to normal mid-interview, prompting the star to explain that she switches her tone out of "habit" after "speaking like this for two years" while playing Glinda in the upcoming movie version of Wicked.
"And also vocal health :) i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing 😭," Grande, 30, continued via a TikTok comment. "I’ve always done this BYE."
While talking with the Gossip Girl actor about filming the musical, the Grammy nominee needed a moment to compose herself as she gushed over working with costar Cynthia Erivo, 37.
"God, I'm not getting emotional again today; no, we're not doing it," the Victorious alum quipped as she teared up. "But, no, it really was, because I think, there's something baked into these roles where you're so different from one another that you never know how it can go. When you're sharing this experience in a big way, in a very big way."
"People have needs and people have their own creative process and you never know, like, are we... are we going to be healthy? It was the most symbiotic, beautiful... I feel very grateful to have done this with her," the "7 Rings" crooner raved.
The set of the film is also where Grande met now-boyfriend Ethan Slater, 32.
As OK! reported, both the dad-of-one and the vocalist were married to other people when they met, but they insisted a romance didn't materialize between them until they were both single.
"I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, h----- feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything," Grande state in a previous interview of fans accusing Slater of leaving estranged wife Lilly Jay — the mother of his child — for her.
While Grande's ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, stayed silent on the split, Jay appeared to believe that Slater's divorce filing was a result of his feelings for the pop star.
"[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl," the mom-of-one told Page Six at the time. "My family is just collateral damage."