Ariana Grande Explains Why the Pitch of Her Voice Sometimes Changes Mid-Interview

Ariana Grande is saying "yes, and?" to those who are calling her out for her changing voice.

The singer's recent appearance on Penn Badgley's "Podcrushed" podcast is going viral due to the pitch of her voice fluctuating from high to normal mid-interview, prompting the star to explain that she switches her tone out of "habit" after "speaking like this for two years" while playing Glinda in the upcoming movie version of Wicked.