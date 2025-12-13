EXCLUSIVE Ariana Grande Tops 'Thinspiration' and 'Dream Body' Lists Across Warped Websites as She Hits Out at Trolls for Attacking Her Frame Source: MEGA Ariana Grande's skinny body is being looked at favorably on certain websites, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Dec. 13 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ariana Grande is at the center of an online storm as she tops "thinspiration" and "dream body" lists across a string of warped websites, OK! can reveal. It ironically comes after the 32-year-old singer and Wicked: For Good actress recently shared a 2024 interview on her Instagram Stories, warning fans about the dangers of body-shaming. "Resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all," she captioned the clip, which shows her visibly emotional while reflecting on years of scrutiny over her appearance. "I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all," Grande said in the video. "I've heard every version of it – of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons. But that's everything from – even just the simplest thing – your appearance, you know?"

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande recently spoke out about body shaming.

The former Nickelodeon star explained it is "hard to protect yourself from that noise" when growing up in the public eye. "I think that it's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on," she said, adding "even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone's granny says, 'Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?' or 'You look heavier! What happened?'" But experts in social media and mental health warn that Ariana's placement on thinspiration sites is particularly concerning for vulnerable audiences.

Source: MEGA The star has been open about the pressures she faced as a young star.

One analyst said: "Ariana is repeatedly being used as a visual benchmark for extreme thinness. This is not an accurate reflection of health, yet it spreads widely on platforms that target young fans." OK! is not sharing the site addresses or the twisted posts that accompany imagery of the singer looking ultra-thin. But many of the sites are also carrying comparison pictures of dieting and ill users, praising how elements such as their ribs and collarbones protruding are close to Grande's look. Grande has been open about the pressures she faced as a young star.

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande previously shared her poor eating habits in a 2023 interview.

In 2023, she told fans what many considered her "healthy" body was in fact one of her unhealthiest periods. "The body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly," she said. "(I was) at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn't my healthy."

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande 'wants her fans to understand that real health is more than appearance,' a source said.