Ariana Grande's Petite Frame at 'Wicked' Premiere Sparks Concerns About Singer's Well-Being: 'She's Not Healthy'
Ariana Grande's weight has sparked concerns once again more than one year after she responded to constant criticism in a 2023 TikTok video.
The "7 Rings" singer recently showed off her petite frame during the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked — which she stars in alongside Cynthia Erivo — on Saturday, November 9.
In photos obtained by OK!, the "We Can't Be Friends" singer's jawline and collar bones were accentuated, as she posed in a custom strapless Thom Browne pink-and-white gingham ball gown. She accessorized the look with a matching bolero jacket, gloves and a large bow in her hair.
Grande's slicked-back bun gave her face an extra lift, while she defined her facial features with heavy contour and a slight eyeliner wing.
After photos of Grande on the red carpet — where she also gushed over her boyfriend and costar, Ethan Slater — went viral on social media, some internet users expressed concerns about the former Nickelodeon star's well-being.
"So at what point will her fans realize this isn’t what healthy looks like on any human person ever," one critic complained, as another declared: "She's skin and bones."
"Ariana looks unhealthily skinny," a third person insisted, while another admitted, "I love Ariana and I don't think people should comment on other people's bodies at all, but there's no way you can look at her and not think she's not healthy. I really hope she's OK."
Some fans jumped to Grande's defense, with one writing: "I honestly don't understand people who are judging Ariana's weight. This is literally her in the 2010s. We need to accept the fact that she's naturally a skinny, petite and small woman."
Worries about the Don't Look Up actress' appearance come more than one year after she attempted to silence concerns with a video shared to TikTok in April 2023.
"I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," the 31-year-old said in the candid clip. "If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is — healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, s---, not s--- — we just shouldn't. We should really work towards not doing that as much."
Grande continued: "There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don't like that I think we should help each other work towards. Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer."
"Personally for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she noted. "I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider 'my healthy,' but that in fact wasn't my healthy."