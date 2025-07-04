NEWS Ariana Grande Is 'Being Extremely Picky' About Her Next Role After 'Wicked' Success: 'She's Quality-Controlling Everything' Source: MEGA Ariana Grande is being 'picky' about her next role, a source said.

Ariana Grande is on the radar for numerous movie roles following her triumph in Wicked, but the pop superstar is adopting a selective approach to her next steps. A source told a news outlet that Grande aims for an Oscar one day, and quick paydays from blockbuster films simply do not appeal to her.

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande is a Grammy-winning pop star and actress.

"Ariana doesn't need praise or her face on billboards all over town constantly," said a source with ties to Grande's business team. "It's not about ego for her, and everybody knows she's not dipping her toe into movies because she needs the money."

Fresh off collaborating with director Jon M. Chu on the big screen adaptation of the Broadway classic, the former Nickelodeon star is soaking in the accolades for her performance. Her team is committed to finding the right role. "She's being extremely picky about filmmakers and she's quality-controlling everything she can when she commits to a project," the insider explained.

Source: @Wicked Movie/YOUTUBE Ariana Grande plays Glinda in the film adaptation of 'Wicked.'

While many actors thrive on a high volume of work and relish the financial rewards of churning out popcorn flicks, the "Thank U, Next" singer has a different vision. "You're not going to see her making three or four movies a year just because she can," the source revealed.

Instead, "She wants every film she agrees to make to be special and singular, and that can mean saying 'no' to a lot of pretty tempting offers."

Source: @Universal Pictures/YOUTUBE Ariana Grande will reprise her role as Glinda in 'Wicked: For Good.'

Grande's journey in the industry is noteworthy, having built a successful pop career from her singing and acting background on television. Her business acumen makes her "wary of overexposure," and she recognizes when to retreat and concentrate on her craft.

"This gives her a key advantage over other stars in her age bracket," the source argued, "but Ariana also knows she's in a class by herself and she's very motivated to get another Oscar nomination under her belt for Wicked: For Good, not because she needs the validation, but because it will be good for the movie as a whole."

The 31-year-old singer already earned an Oscar nod for the first part of the two-part adaptation, with the second half completed and awaiting release. Anticipation for the upcoming awards season is high as goodwill likely carries forward.

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande rose to fame as Cat Valentine on 'Victorious' and 'Sam & Cat.'

"Her intentions around this project are genuine, and you can't fake the kind of enthusiasm she has shown for promoting these two films and lifting up her costars in the process," the source added.