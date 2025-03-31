NEWS Ariana Grande Shows Support for 'Bachelor' Winner Juliana Pasquarosa After Dramatic Season Finale Source: MEGA/ABC Ariana Grande supported 'Bachelor' winner Juliana Pasquarosa after the controversial season finale.

Ariana Grande is officially a member of Bachelor Nation. The pop star showed her support for recent Bachelor winner Juliana Pasquarosa after the show's shocking season finale on March 24.

Source: ABC

Grande, 31, followed Pasquarosa, 28, on Instagram following the season's controversial conclusion. She also liked two posts on her account showing behind-the-scenes moments and screen grabs of their romance. The singer has been outspoken about how much she loves reality TV romances and keeping up with the connections after the shows end. In a January 3 interview with W, she called Netflix's Love Is Blind "fantastic." "I’ll go to Instagram and find these people and make sure they’re still together," she said. "I need to know what’s happening."

Source: ABC

The "7 Rings" singer's subtle support for the Bachelor winner is notable, as there has been much discord on social media about leading man Grant Ellis' final choice. On After the Final Rose, runner-up Litia Garr confessed Ellis led her to believe she was the one as early as their first one-on-one date in Los Angeles, when he said he wanted to stop the whole show because he was sure she was his person. He even expressed how much he was enamored with Garr to her mother on a FaceTime call while they were filming. "I asked you that night, 'Please don't make promises to me. I know what I signed up for, and it's really going to hurt me in the end if you change your mind,'" she told Ellis. "And do you remember what you said? 'My mind's not going to change.'" She called him out for telling her she was his number-one connection, and how from the first group date, he knew she was his wife.

Source: ABC

Garr disclosed how in Madrid, Ellis left her a journal so she could write down her thoughts and feelings, and they could read through it together as a couple in the end. She claimed that up until the final night, he said he knew they were going to get engaged and expressed how much he loved her.

Source: ABC

Fans took to the comments of social media to defend Garr, claiming she handled herself with maturity and grace when facing Ellis for the reunion. "Ellis fumbled a wife and left with a girlfriend," one TikTok user wrote, while another called him an "immature frat boy who leads on a bunch of sorority girls."

Source: ABC

Others, however, took a similar stand to Grande and supported Pasquarosa, who also had a strong connection with Ellis from the start. Some fans called for an end to the hate toward the winner, expressing how "there are people out there who love and support [them] and aren't buying into all the hate." Pasquarosa and Ellis are tuning out the online chaos and celebrating their engagement, as they shared several candid TikTok moments from the past few months when their connection was a secret, including a Valentine's Day video of Ellis dipping her into a kiss.