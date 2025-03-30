Bachelor's Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa's Engagement Update: Surprises From 'After the Final Rose'
In a dazzling finish that had fans swooning, Bachelor star Grant Ellis got down on one knee and popped the big question to contestant Juliana Pasquarosa during the Season 29 finale on March 24. The joyous engagement moment was just the beginning, as the couple revealed fresh relationship insights during the After the Final Rose special.
"I am blessed at 31 to have found The One," Ellis declared.
"It was all worth it," he continued. "To find someone who is your life partner is truly hard, so it was worth it."
As Pasquarosa glided onto the stage, she couldn’t contain her excitement. “This moment does feel so surreal," she gushed, eyes sparkling with joy. "The whole journey has been a bit like a fever dream."
Pasquarosa wants a celebratory dinner and a glass of wine with Ellis for the holidays.
"We spent time connecting and really getting to know each other," she beamed.
In a thrilling twist, Ellis shared he is moving to Boston to be closer to his new fiancée! And as if that wasn’t sweet enough, Jesse Palmer announced that the show is gifting the happy couple a romantic trip to Italy.
Fans were on the edge of their seats as they witnessed Ellis’ dramatic choice in the finale when he sent runner-up Litia Garr packing, paving the way for his heartwarming proposal to Pasquarosa.
Since the show's start, the chemistry between Ellis and Pasquarosa was undeniable. Their first one-on-one date in Scotland saw them styling outfits with a royal touch before waltzing into a Bridgerton-themed ball — a scene straight out of a fairytale.
Their playful banter took a heartfelt turn during an intimate dinner when Pasquarosa opened up about the trials of her past, revealing how addiction within her family impacted her childhood.
"Growing up, I was put in a difficult position where someone really close to me had a problem with addiction. It took the time away from me as a small kid from growing up in the loving family I am so appreciative of today — I didn’t really have that back then," she shared.
"I think the struggle has made me stronger. That is why I come off as happy all the time… I’m afraid of the darkness that I saw. I’m afraid of going back there," she added.
Pasquarosa’s upbeat persona isn’t just for show. "Laughing and smiling is a coping mechanism for me in a lot of ways,” she noted.
Ellis, who contended with his own family’s issues, found solace in Pasquarosa's story, saying it helped him feel closer to her. "It’s like I was looking at a reflection of myself," he told the cameras.
Their love story blossomed as they ventured to Newton, Mass., for Pasquarosa's hometown date, where they whipped up pizza before facing her family. Tension filled the air as her dad initially expressed worries about Ellis’ intentions, but he then eased concerns by affirming his dedication to her.
Competitiveness didn't end there; during Fantasy Suite week, Pasquarosa got real about her past heartbreak, sharing the scars of infidelity. “It did, like, a lot of damage to me that’s hard to talk about and admit," she confessed, revealing the toll it took on her well-being. "You know, it broke me to the point that I had to walk away."
"I look at you and I’m like who… somebody messed up letting you down like that," Ellis assured her sincerely, adding, "Where somebody else messed up, I see treasure."