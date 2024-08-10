Ariana Grande's Transformation in 15 Clicks: From Teen Star to Grammy Winner

Weeks after the suicide bombing at the end of Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017, she returned with artists including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus to perform at The One Love Manchester tribute concert.

"I wanna thank you so much for coming together, and being so loving and strong and unified," said Grande. "I love you guys so much, and I think that the kind of love and unity that you're displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now. So I wanna thank you for being just that, and I wanna thank you for coming tonight, I love you so much. Thank you."

The tragedy killed 22 people and left 116 others injured.