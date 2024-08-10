OK Magazine
Ariana Grande's Transformation in 15 Clicks: From Teen Star to Grammy Winner

Aug. 10 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

2009

Ariana Grande flaunted her red hair at the Los Angeles premiere of Fantastic Mr. Fox at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre. She completed her look with a matching strapless dress and pumps.

2010

Grande attended the So You Think You Can Dance Season 7 Premiere Party in West Hollywood in her curve hugging white dress and nude-colored heels.

2011

The "we can't be friends" singer donned a mini light blue dress at Justin Bieber: Never Say Never premiere in Los Angeles, Calif. She tied back her red hair, highlighting her collarbone.

2012

For the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2012, Grande donned a yellow bandeau mini dress paired with strappy heels. She also accessorized her hair with a yellow ribbon that matched her clothing.

2013

Grande turned heads at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in a baby pink tulle dress and platform pumps.

2014

The Wicked actress stole the show at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards in a black, white and pink Dolce & Gabbana strapless midi dress.

2015

Grande started showing a massive transformation nearly a decade after her official TV debut. When she attended the 57th Annual Grammy Awards, she rocked her white gown with silver detail and a high slit. She also styled it with white pumps while flaunting her signature high ponytail.

2016

The "Bang Bang" hitmaker serenaded her fans at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango while gracing the stage in her massive faux fur coat.

2017

Weeks after the suicide bombing at the end of Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017, she returned with artists including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus to perform at The One Love Manchester tribute concert.

"I wanna thank you so much for coming together, and being so loving and strong and unified," said Grande. "I love you guys so much, and I think that the kind of love and unity that you're displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now. So I wanna thank you for being just that, and I wanna thank you for coming tonight, I love you so much. Thank you."

The tragedy killed 22 people and left 116 others injured.

2018

Grande opted to give her hair a rest by letting it down during an outing.

2020

The "yes, and?" singer dominated the Grammy Awards 2020 by wearing a dramatic custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with a tulle skirt and satin gloves.

2021

Grande gifted her fans with a jaw-dropping selfie in which she was seen showing her signature dimple and simple makeup look.

2022

Fans got to see Grande's fit physique in a 2022 mirror selfie.

2023

Grande rocked her gray high-neck, short-sleeve top and pleated skirt when she watched Wimbledon.

2024

Grande marked her grand return to the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in a showstopping dress and floral eye decorations.

"Ariana is attending The Met Gala with Loewe this year and is wearing an incredible look made of mother of pearl," Grande's long-time stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, explained to Teen Vogue. "I immediately drew inspiration from The Birth of Venus and Primavera's Three Graces by Botticelli. I love the whimsical beauty and ethereal femininity of both paintings. The idea that a pearl has evolved over time and is, at its essence, a 'Sleeping Beauty' really resonated with the theme of this year's Met Gala."

She added, "A pearl is also Ariana's birthstone, which makes the look extra special. I used Pinterest to source most reference images and develop my thoughts from there. We worked closely with Lorraine Schwartz to create custom earrings that complement her look, with 14k pear-shaped diamonds and 8k white opals."

