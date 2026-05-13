Ariana Madix Gushes Over Barack Obama's 'Really Soft Hands' After Meeting Former President During NBA All-Star Weekend: Watch

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Ariana Madix Appeared on 'WWHL' on May 12

Source: @wwhl/YouTube Ariana Madix recalled the time she met former president Barack Obama at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The reality star explained to host Andy Cohen that she met Barack at the NBA All-Star weekend game back in February. Andy, 57, read out a question from a fan who asked if Ariana believes Barack, 64, or his wife, Michelle, has ever seen an episode of Vanderpump Rules or Love Island.

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Ariana Madix Said Michelle Obama Is a Big Fan of Reality TV

Source: @wwhl/YouTube Ariana Madix said she hopes Barack Obama watches Bravo.

"I've seen Michelle Obama talk about Love Island and Bravo shows so my fingers are crossed if she has seen it, then maybe Barack has seen it too," Ariana stated. "He has really soft hands," she recalled of her meeting with the ex-POTUS. "It was amazing!"

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Michelle Obama Dished Which Bravo Shows She Enjoys

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Source: @wwhl/YouTube 'He has really soft hands,' the reality star said about Barack Obama.

The Becoming author, 62, divulged in a July 2025 episode of her podcast "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson" her favorite Bravo shows she loves to binge-watch. She joked she loves to "educate" Barack on pop culture and the programs on the reality show network. "The truth is that they razz me about my love of reality TV and the Real Housewives. I watch it all — all of it," Michelle said, adding she's also engrossed in the series about the "New York gen babies."

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Source: MEGA Michelle Obama spoke about her favorite Bravo series last year.

Michelle was referring to Next Gen NYC, which features the kids of famed Bravo stars such as Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss and Gia Giudice. "I watched the first two episodes, and I’m just like, ‘Oh, they’re starting the babies off early,'" Michelle quipped. The former first lady then explained why reality TV is a "sociological study," and the "same thing" as watching sports.

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Michelle Obama Noted Reality TV Is Similar to Watching Sports

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama dished she loves to educate Barack Obama on reality TV.