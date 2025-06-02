'Next Gen NYC': Cast, Release Date, Trailer and More
What Is 'Next Gen NYC' All About?
Get ready, Bravo fans — the network is about to unveil the lives of several nepo babies as they navigate their way in the Big Apple in its newest reality show Next Gen NYC.
On April 25, Bravo officially confirmed the debut season of the new series, which features the sons and daughters of reality stars as they "conquer the concrete jungle and navigate the trials and tribulations of young adulthood."
"Next Gen NYC follows a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight — or at least close enough for good lighting — as they stumble into adulthood one brunch, breakup and spontaneous decision at a time," the official description reads.
"Whether stepping out of their parents' shadows or creating their own legacies from scratch, these twentysomethings are determined to conquer Manhattan — if they can figure out how to adult first," the network adds. "Together, they'll navigate friendships, careers and romance, proving that trouble runs on espresso martinis and questionable decisions."
Who Is in the Cast of 'Next Gen NYC'?
The cast of Next Gen NYC includes Ava Dash, Emira D'Spain, Shai Fruchter, Gia Giudice, Ariana Biermann, Hudson McLeroy, Georgia McCann, Brooks Marks, Riley Burruss and Charlie Zakkour.
Before the premiere, they shared what fans can expect from the reality TV series.
"There's definitely some drama," Biermann teased in an exclusive interview with Page Six. "It's a friend group of a lot of different people — not all of us mesh well together. Everybody gets into it at least once. I'm in the hot seat quite often."
Meanwhile, D'Spain said viewers will be "most excited" to see "how real these friendships are."
She added, "There's this perception that they're not. We've all been friends for a while. It's a very fun dynamic to see unfold."
Giudice, for her part, revealed she would like fans to see the other sides of her life as the series offers a "different view" of her personality.
"Real Housewives is very family based. This is more fun, playful, hanging out with friends in New York City, showing how each one of us is establishing ourselves in our 20's. It's relatable," she explained.
Does 'Next Gen NYC' Feature Any Cameos?
In addition to the cast members, Next Gen NYC will also feature surprise appearances from Bravolebrities.
In a post on Instagram, Gia's mom, Teresa Giudice, confirmed she has a small part on the show.
"I'm so proud to share that my oldest daughter is officially part of the Bravo family, alongside her incredible group of friends making it in NYC!" the Real Housewives of New Jersey mom wrote. "I made a cameo or two as well! Next Gen NYC will be airing on June 3rd on [Bravo]. I'm beyond proud of you, my beautiful girl. This is your year! I love you so much."
Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Kim Zolciak-Biermann (Don't Be Tardy), Chloe Marks (Brooks' sister) and Meredith and Seth Marks (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) will also make appearances on Next Gen NYC.
When Does 'Next Gen NYC' Premiere?
The new series premieres on June 3 at 9 p.m. ET.
Where Can Fans Watch 'Next Gen NYC'?
Next Gen NYC will debut on Bravo, with streaming available on Peacock the next day.