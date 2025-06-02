'Next Gen NYC': Cast, Release Date, Trailer and More

Get ready, Bravo fans — the network is about to unveil the lives of several nepo babies as they navigate their way in the Big Apple in its newest reality show Next Gen NYC.

On April 25, Bravo officially confirmed the debut season of the new series, which features the sons and daughters of reality stars as they "conquer the concrete jungle and navigate the trials and tribulations of young adulthood."

"Next Gen NYC follows a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight — or at least close enough for good lighting — as they stumble into adulthood one brunch, breakup and spontaneous decision at a time," the official description reads.

"Whether stepping out of their parents' shadows or creating their own legacies from scratch, these twentysomethings are determined to conquer Manhattan — if they can figure out how to adult first," the network adds. "Together, they'll navigate friendships, careers and romance, proving that trouble runs on espresso martinis and questionable decisions."