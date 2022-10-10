Arka Founder Phillip Akhzar Inspires Others With His Amazing Journey To Success

Aside from expanding his business empire, Phillip also tells his story to inspire and mentor others to pursue their dreams. According to him, life's adversities are unavoidable, but we always try our best to overcome them. However, there are instances when many of us feel overpowered by difficulties and cannot resolve them. Phillip highlights the COVID pandemic period as one of the toughest phases in his business.

The pandemic almost crippled his business community, especially in the supply chain, which was adversely impacted. Getting suppliers and shipping products to clients has become incredibly challenging. Fortunately, Phillip had established a solid working relationship with his suppliers, which helped him survive the pandemic.

Phillip has partnered with over 40 platforms, logistics, and agencies to help their customers thrive and provide a dedicated customer service representative to every account to help answer questions and provide updates. This allows for a complete communication cycle with instant feedback to and from clients.