Arka Founder Phillip Akhzar Inspires Others With His Amazing Journey To Success
The course of life is unpredictable. You either decide to accept it and appreciate the adventure, growing from your experiences along the way, or you can decide to rebel against everything during life's difficulties. The earlier you embrace life from a positive angle, the better because it marks the start of your journey toward realizing your dreams and goals.
Entrepreneur and investor Phillip Akhzar shares an uplifting story of rising from the bottom to bring his dreams to life. It's a story of the child of immigrant parents who defied all odds to achieve what once seemed impossible.
Phillip is a serial entrepreneur, Y combinator alum, and sustainability and supply chain expert. He is the founder and owner of Arka packaging, a branding and shipping company that isable to consider the amount of packaging on a warehouse floor. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Arka stands out with its eco-friendly custom packaging at the best prices, lowest minimums, and quickest turnarounds. It offers sustainable and creative ways to optimize your packaging for eCommerce, helping you save on material and shipping costs.
Phillip has also ensured that Arka integrates with other notable platforms in the US, such as Shopify, BigCommerce, Square, ShipBob, and Smile.io to enhance their service delivery. His creativity and innovation have earned him a spot as a leader in the packaging industry, giving some of the dominant brands a run for their money. Incredibly, Phillip has been nominated 30 Under 30 for five years in a row for his expertise in the industry.
Aside from expanding his business empire, Phillip also tells his story to inspire and mentor others to pursue their dreams. According to him, life's adversities are unavoidable, but we always try our best to overcome them. However, there are instances when many of us feel overpowered by difficulties and cannot resolve them. Phillip highlights the COVID pandemic period as one of the toughest phases in his business.
The pandemic almost crippled his business community, especially in the supply chain, which was adversely impacted. Getting suppliers and shipping products to clients has become incredibly challenging. Fortunately, Phillip had established a solid working relationship with his suppliers, which helped him survive the pandemic.
Phillip has partnered with over 40 platforms, logistics, and agencies to help their customers thrive and provide a dedicated customer service representative to every account to help answer questions and provide updates. This allows for a complete communication cycle with instant feedback to and from clients.
"We've worked with over 2,000 entrepreneurs, small businesses, and makers of all sizes to understand what matters most to their unboxing experience: low minimums, premium materials, quick turnaround, self-service tools, and the flexibility to scale orders," reads the Arka Website.
Today, the well-networked entrepreneur encourages other young business owners to invest in building working relationships with their respective industry stakeholders. To Phillip, trust is an essential attribute and one that every entrepreneur needs to build on. No client wants to transact with untrustworthy clients, and it's more prudent to establish an unquestionable work ethic.
In the coming years, Phillip’s goal is to continuously improve his expertise in the packaging space and pass that along to his customers. He also looks forward to engaging their clients more via the Arka blog, webinars, and virtual workshops.