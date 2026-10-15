Joe Manganiello Was Warned by Armie Hammer-Recommended Shaman He Wasn't Meant to Marry Sofia Vergara

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Joe Manganiello went to not one, but two shamans regarding his mysterious health struggles, as detailed in his new memoir, Bloodlines. The second shaman delivered a blunt message regarding his relationship with his then-wife, Sofía Vergara. "You were never supposed to marry her," Manganiello recalled the shaman saying. "I mean, of course you did, but it was never meant to last, and you were never going to have a kid with her like a gay couple with the eggs and the surrogate. You were the big hot guy on TV, and she was the hot girl, and so yeah, that made sense, but she wasn’t right for you. Look at what it did to you, s------- yourself to death while she parades you around like you’re her little boy. That’s not who you are," the book reads.

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Armie Hammer Was The One Who Recommended the Second Shaman to Manganiello

Source: MEGA Armie Hammer suggested the second shaman to Joe Manganiello.

Desperate to recover from his persistent illness, the actor accepted a recommendation from his friend Armie Hammer to meet this second practitioner following a prior consultation with a Cuban practitioner. "Without 100 percent certainty that my illness had lifted, I wasn’t out of the woods yet, so I summoned what little energy I had in my reserve tank of open-mindedness, shrugged, and took down the shaman’s number," Manganiello wrote.

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Shaman Said That Marriage to Sofia Vergara Activated Manganiello's Deterioration

Source: MEGA Marrying Sofia Vergara allegedly triggered Manganiello's bodily collapse.

Reflecting on the timeline, the True Blood actor noted that his physical condition was fine when the couple first got together, but the shaman insisted that committing to the marriage activated his illness. "Your marriage to her triggered a b----- trap, and your body collapsed," the shaman continued. "The foundation collapsed. That was the trigger . . . when you realized she couldn’t have a kid with you. You weren’t going to leave her over it, and so, as soon as you realized that, your body tried to kill itself so you could get out of it without having it be anyone’s fault. Divorce by death!" Identifying deep-seated generational baggage as well, the practitioner performed a cleansing ritual to dispel the negative forces around the Spider-Man actor.

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Manganiello Found the Shaman's Explanation Grounding

Source: MEGA Manganiello found the unusual explanation not that 'crazy.'

Despite the bizarre nature of the experience, the actor found comfort in the narrative offered during the session. While Manganiello admitted that the shaman seemed a little kooky, he liked that the man was "recasting my tale of suffering into a spiritual hero’s journey for the post-modern era." He found that "when you stepped back, it was out there, but as crazy it all may have sounded to a random person on the street, it was actually an incredibly grounded explanation," Manganiello said.

First Shaman Had a Different Explanation for the Couple

Source: MEGA Another shaman blamed a New Orleans voodoo curse.