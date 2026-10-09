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Army Veteran Warns Donald Trump 'Should Be Worried' as Deep-Red Texas Voters Feel Betrayed Over Iran War and Rising Home Costs

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is facing increasing pressure from voters.

Oct. 9 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

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An Army veteran has issued a warning to President Donald Trump about the increased frustration voters feel with the rising cost of living, fueled by the Iran War.

Caitlin Rourk, a 39-year old Democratic candidate running for Texas' 10th Congressional District seat in a deep red territory, opened up about the conversations she had with voters who described their dissatisfaction with Trump's foreign policy.

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Trump Voters Feel Betrayed

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Freedom 250 initiative commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States
Source: MEGA

Trump voters are becoming frustrated with the economy.

Rourk, who is a former military intelligence officer who served in the Texas Army National Guard and Army Reserve, said some residents in her district who supported Trump's America First message are now having second thoughts.

She described voters who "feel betrayed" by the administration's actions, telling journalist Tom Latchem's PunchUp newsletter, "They're asking why we're spending so much overseas when costs are climbing at home."

She noted that veterans and men between the ages of 30 and 55 are feeling the most frustration with the president’s war. Per the report, some veterans she had spoken to were accusing the administration of "getting our boys killed."

Despite their frustrations with the Trump White House, she said they are not necessarily willing to turn blue, but added that Republicans and independents are becoming more willing to consider alternative options.

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Rising Costs Add to Frustration

President Trump at the White House lawn.
Source: MEGA

Trump has defended the war in Iran.

Polls have shown that Texans are especially frustrated with having to fork out more money for everyday essentials.

A September report from The Texas Tribune reported that housing costs have gone up by 44 percent over the last 10 years while food prices and energy bills shot up 44 and 65 percent, respectively. Rourk argued that the Iran war has added to that financial burden and left voters questioning Trump's priorities.

Texas is not the outlier, as national polling has shown a similar pattern. An AP-NORC survey found that 71 percent of Americans disapproved of Trump's handling of Iran, while 69 percent believed the war was not worth fighting.

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Deep-Red District Shows Tighter Race

Donald Trump at White House
Source: MEGA

President Trump went to Texas earlier this month to support local GOP candidates.

Rourk is challenging Republican Chris Gober for the open House seat, following the retirement of Rep. Michael McCaul.

Trump easily won the district with 22 points in 2024. However, a Change Research survey commissioned by Rourk's campaign found Gober leading 48 percent to 41 percent among 613 likely voters.

The findings, previously reported by Semafor, suggest a tighter race in the historically safe GOP district.

White House Pushes Back

MAGA Iranians celebrating Iran War
Source: MEGA

Many voters are starting to feel the economic bite of the Iran war.

Rourk told PunchUp that Trump "should be worried" about typically red districts like hers, as his polling numbers have hit a historical low in most national polls.

However, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly has repeatedly defended Trump's decision to attack Iran, maintaining that stopping Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a crucial objective.

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Natalie Baldassare dismissed Rourk's warning, suggesting the Democratic candidate should focus on her own campaign instead of giving the president advice.

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