Politics Donald Trump Has Foul-Mouthed Meltdown Over Iran War in the Oval Office, Calls Leaders 'Lunatics' and 'Scumbags' Source: MEGA Details have emerged of a scathing and profane meltdown by Donald Trump over his inability to control the raging war in Iran. Lesley Abravanel July 24 2026, Published 2:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump reportedly flew into an expletive-laden rage in the Oval Office over his inability to resolve the ongoing war with Iran, which is now entering its fifth month. Insiders overheard the incensed POTUS roaring and cursing, calling Iranian leaders "scumbags" and "lunatics.” The outburst was provoked by frustration over failed negotiations and a conflict that Trump originally claimed would last only a few weeks. Administration officials state the president is in "revenge mode" and believes military force is the only language Iran understands.

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Source: MEGA

“Failed negotiations with Iran have made him angry, according to people familiar with the matter. One senior administration official told The [Wall Street] Journal that the president believes that the only thing Iran understands is military force,” reported The Daily Beast. “They said that he was in ‘revenge mode’ against Tehran, adding that he has no bright ideas beyond continuing strikes.” The winning-obsessed president was visibly annoyed when a reporter asked him following the World Cup final, “On Iran, Mr. President, you said at the start of the war it would be four or five weeks. Now it’s nearly five months?” Trump snapped, saying, “This is a far bigger job that we’re doing,” he said. “We were doing a little job, stopping them from having a certain capability. Now, we’re just ending it.” White House staff fear the dragging conflict could completely consume the final years of his presidency.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump is reportedly angry the war is going on.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump will not tolerate Iranian aggression against American soldiers and commercial shipping. Trump has launched into a furious tirade over media coverage of the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran, specifically targeting The New York Times for its assessment that little has changed after months of war. Trump responded angrily on Truth Social, calling the journalists "unethical cowards" and "corrupt.” In a direct rebuttal to critics who say the military campaign has stalled, Trump dubiously posted, "Their Military is DONE... their Inflation is at 250 percent... the Hormuz Strait is OPEN, THE OIL IS GUSHING, and the U.S. Stock Market and Jobs are at record HIGHS. That's what's CHANGED, you corrupt and unethical cowards, and MORE!!!"

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Source: MEGA The war with Iran began in late February.

The war with Iran began in late February. Tensions have steadily escalated, marked by severe economic impacts like the partial closure of the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. Reports indicate that the administration has continued to struggle with establishing a diplomatic exit strategy, leading to increasing frustration within the Oval Office as the conflict persists.

Source: MEGA Reports indicate that the administration has continued to struggle with establishing a diplomatic exit strategy.