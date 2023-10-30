From Vision to Vogue: Arndreya Price’s LNO Greek and the Future of Delta Sigma Theta Apparel
Let’s face it: no young woman joins a Delta Sigma Theta sorority because they don’t want to make an impact on the world. However, while joining a famed sorority is a magnificently positive step in the right direction, reaching the level of success you desire begins with looking inward. When you feel good about yourself, you project that attitude onto the world around you, and as the founder of LNO Greek, Arndreya Price knows all too well that feeling good begins with looking your best. Inspired to create stylish, quality DST paraphernalia in a world that innately judges people before they even speak, Price was driven to launch her own clothing line to shape the future of Delta Sigma Theta apparel.
As someone who waited most of her life to cross the burning sands, Price was elated to do so but left disappointed by the enormously oversized men’s t-shirts that her line had to wear. Of course, she wore the tee proudly despite knowing that it fell far short of allowing her to highlight her unique style and personality. What wasn’t unique, however, was Price’s experience, and having known many others who have shared her frustration, the inspiration for LNO Greek was found. The brand lives and breathes Price’s passion and exclusively represents the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Fusing her admirable fashion sense with her ever-evolving desire to help people feel gorgeous and value themselves, Price’s Black Greek apparel brand LNO Greek was created and has already served thousands of satisfied customers.
Initially inspired by the Divine 9 historically Black fraternities and sororities, the hand-crafted garments by LNO Greek have become the go-to attire for decidedly successful sorority members worldwide. The brand has grown into the top online destination for Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters to shop online, with everything from bomber jackets to elegant shirts available. There are standout items that every sorority sister must have in her closet, beginning with professional wear. LNO Greek is proud to carry blazers, skin-toned stockings, black pencil skirts, and white button-down shirts every sorority sister needs for the many professional events she will go to. To compliment your executive apparel, investing in LNO Greek’s kitten heels and simple flats will serve you well in every professional setting.
Drawing back to what inspired Price in the first place, the sorority shirt matters. You want to look your best in casual wear, and there is no better way to represent your colors than by donning a classic sorority shirt. Items such as vibrant DST shirts from LNO Greek keep you connected to your sisterhood while fitting your figure and accentuating your beauty. Of course, deciding which color fits you best and instills you with confidence is essential, which is why LNO Greek encourages you to pick out your go-to dress for elegant occasions. For all of your diverse clothing and paraphernalia needs, from emblazoned sweatshirts and sorority jackets to essential denim, stocked makeup bags, and jewelry that genuinely makes a statement, LNO Greek has everything you need to build a wardrobe that radiates successful sorority sister everywhere you go.