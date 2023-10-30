From Vision to Vogue: Arndreya Price’s LNO Greek and the Future of Delta Sigma Theta Apparel

Drawing back to what inspired Price in the first place, the sorority shirt matters. You want to look your best in casual wear, and there is no better way to represent your colors than by donning a classic sorority shirt. Items such as vibrant DST shirts from LNO Greek keep you connected to your sisterhood while fitting your figure and accentuating your beauty. Of course, deciding which color fits you best and instills you with confidence is essential, which is why LNO Greek encourages you to pick out your go-to dress for elegant occasions. For all of your diverse clothing and paraphernalia needs, from emblazoned sweatshirts and sorority jackets to essential denim, stocked makeup bags, and jewelry that genuinely makes a statement, LNO Greek has everything you need to build a wardrobe that radiates successful sorority sister everywhere you go.