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Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Traumatized' His Grandkids With Surprise FaceTime Call Dressed as Santa Claus, Says Daughter Katherine

Split photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger
Source: MEGA; @PRIMEVIDEO/YOUTUBE

Arnold Schwarzenegger dressed as Santa Claus for 'The Man With the Bag,' but his surprise FaceTime calls reportedly left his grandchildren unsettled, according to daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

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Arnold Schwarzenegger's Santa Claus transformation left his grandchildren unsettled, per his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The actor's daughter shared a teaser for his upcoming Christmas movie, The Man With the Bag, on Instagram Stories.

Arnold plays Santa Claus in the film, but his behind-the-scenes calls with his grandchildren apparently made quite an impression.

"While the FaceTimes from my father during this filming traumatized my kids, I’m excited to see this!" Katherine wrote.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger Stars As Santa Claus In New Movie

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Image of Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared as Santa Claus in 'The Man With the Bag.'
Source: @PRIMEVIDEO/YOUTUBE

Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared as Santa Claus in 'The Man With the Bag.'

Arnold takes on the role of Santa in The Man With the Bag, which also stars Alan Ritchson and Awkwafina.

The film follows a holiday theme, with the actor appearing in festive outfits throughout the trailer.

His Santa look includes a short white beard, winter coats, sweaters, and hats.

One scene shows him wearing a longer beard with the traditional red hat and robe.

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Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Three Kids With Chris Pratt

Image of Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt raised three children together.
Source: MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt raised three children together.

Katherine shares three children with her husband, Chris Pratt. Their family includes daughters Lyla, 6, and Eloise, 4, as well as their son Ford, who is 23 months old.

However, it remains unclear which part of Arnold's Santa portrayal unsettled the children.

The trailer mainly shows him in festive clothing, with a look that is close to his usual appearance. The holiday movie is rated PG and is scheduled to arrive on Prime Video on December 2.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger Shared Principles For Building Muscle

Image of Arnold Schwarzenegger emphasized the importance of proper nutrition for muscle growth through his 'Pump Club' website.
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger emphasized the importance of proper nutrition for muscle growth through his 'Pump Club' website.

Per Men's Journal, Arnold has maintained his reputation for fitness and bodybuilding throughout his career. Beyond staying committed to his own health, the actor has also encouraged others to make healthier lifestyle choices.

In an article published on his Pump Club website, Arnold shared some practical principles for building muscle, highlighting the importance of proper nutrition and explaining how diet plays a key role in muscle growth.

Another piece of advice shared on Arnold's Pump Club highlighted the importance of workout intensity over simply doing more reps and sets. It noted that excessive fatigue can reduce exercise intensity, potentially limiting muscle growth.

Image of Arnold Schwarzenegger's fitness advice encouraged people to focus on workout intensity rather than simply increasing reps and sets.
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger's fitness advice encouraged people to focus on workout intensity rather than simply increasing reps and sets.

Even so, Arnold's principles recommended completing exercises through their full range of motion rather than relying on partial reps when fatigue sets in. The article noted that full reps can improve strength and power, support muscle growth, and help reduce the risk of injury.

Similarly, one practical principle discussed was Arnold's advice, which highlighted the importance of quality sleep for muscle growth and recovery.

Citing research published in the National Library of Medicine, the article noted that people who slept 5.5 hours while following a fat-loss diet lost more muscle than those who slept 8.5 hours.

It recommended prioritizing sleep alongside regular workouts to support better results.

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