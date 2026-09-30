Shirtless Alan Ritchson Shows Off Ripped Body 10 Months After Filing for Divorce: Photos

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Alan Ritchson has posted a jaw-dropping shirtless photo on Instagram following his divorce from wife Catherine Ritchson. Safe to say, the comments section went absolutely wild for this new era in the Reacher actor's life.

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Alan Ritchson Showed Off His Ripped Body

Source: @ALANRITCHSON/INSTAGRAM Alan Ritchson shared two mirror selfies.

Taking to the social media platform, Alan posted two very similar black-and-white mirror selfies, except in one he was wearing a muscle tee, and in the second, he was shirtless. He showed off his huge and highly defined musculature, plus his several arm and chest tattoos. The caption read, "Let’s put a little size back on."

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The Comments Section Approved

Source: @ALANRITCHSON/INSTAGRAM Alan Ritchson showed off his abs.

Alan's fans were on board with the hot photos. "And the thirst posts begin 😂 not that I'm complaining 😂," one person wrote. "There’s our REACHER," said someone else. "I made a wish and blinked. It CAME TRUE! I just had to swipe. 😂," added another.

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Catherine and Alan Ritchson's Divorce Timeline

Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA Alan and Catherine share three sons.

Alan has been making headlines recently amid his divorce from wife Catherine, whom he married in 2006 and with whom he shares children Calem, Edan and Amory. On September 12, Alan and Catherine announced their separation on Instagram, writing, "After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way." However, as reported by a publication, the Ritchsons had actually filed for divorce on December 1, 2025, a.k.a. nine months before their public announcement.

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Alan Ritchson's Emotional Admissions Post-Split Announcement

Source: @ALANRITCHSON/INSTAGRAM Alan Ritchson preached about self-love.