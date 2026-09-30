Shirtless Alan Ritchson Shows Off Ripped Body 10 Months After Filing for Divorce: Photos
Sept. 30 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Alan Ritchson has posted a jaw-dropping shirtless photo on Instagram following his divorce from wife Catherine Ritchson.
Safe to say, the comments section went absolutely wild for this new era in the Reacher actor's life.
Alan Ritchson Showed Off His Ripped Body
Taking to the social media platform, Alan posted two very similar black-and-white mirror selfies, except in one he was wearing a muscle tee, and in the second, he was shirtless.
He showed off his huge and highly defined musculature, plus his several arm and chest tattoos.
The caption read, "Let’s put a little size back on."
The Comments Section Approved
Alan's fans were on board with the hot photos.
"And the thirst posts begin 😂 not that I'm complaining 😂," one person wrote.
"There’s our REACHER," said someone else.
"I made a wish and blinked. It CAME TRUE! I just had to swipe. 😂," added another.
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Catherine and Alan Ritchson's Divorce Timeline
Alan has been making headlines recently amid his divorce from wife Catherine, whom he married in 2006 and with whom he shares children Calem, Edan and Amory.
On September 12, Alan and Catherine announced their separation on Instagram, writing, "After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way."
However, as reported by a publication, the Ritchsons had actually filed for divorce on December 1, 2025, a.k.a. nine months before their public announcement.
Alan Ritchson's Emotional Admissions Post-Split Announcement
Post-split announcement, the actor took to Instagram to talk about self-love with his followers.
He said, "I personally grew up in a home where my parents — when my mother would notice that I got a lot of attention effortlessly without trying... As a kid, people would just — they'd approach us and, 'Look at him,' and, 'So cute,' ... but in my ear, she'd whisper, 'It's not all about you,' you know, this reduction of myself when I wasn't even trying to get attention. You hear that enough times and you start to feel like, 'I'm not only not worthy of love, but I'm not supposed to be loved,' and you carry that into adulthood."
"No matter what you're going through, you're enough," Alan added. "We don't hear that enough. Let the goodness that radiates outward where you start to see other people as enough happen to you and watch what changes in the world around you in your little sphere of influence. My little sphere of influence, that's what we can control. We can control how we perceive others and whether they're worthy of love or not."