Everything to Know About Arnold Schwarzenegger's Health Issues in 6 Clicks

In 1997, Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent elective heart surgery to replace a pulmonic valve.

"Choosing to undergo open-heart surgery when I never felt sick was the hardest decision I've ever made," The Terminator star said at the time. "I can now look forward to a long, healthy life with my family."

Meanwhile, Dr. Vaughn Starnes — who led the operation — assured the public that Schwarzenegger's heart was "strong and healthy."

"He will resume his full, active lifestyle with no limitations, restrictions or medications at all," Starnes shared. "I want to reassure his fans that he is stronger than ever and he'll be back at work this summer."

On average, the replacements can last for around 12 to 15 years.