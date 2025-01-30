Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick No Longer Cares About Nepotism Claims: 'It’s a Waste of Time'

In a new interview, the 31-year-old actor admitted that though he does sometimes feel "pressure" to live up to his parents' legacies, he's also learned to just focus on himself and what makes him happy.

"A couple years ago, I came to the conclusion that people are going to have their opinions of me no matter what. They’re going to say ‘nepotism’ or that I only got a role because of my dad. Or, they’re gonna say, ‘Why doesn’t he lift weights ?’" the star spilled to InStyle . "It’s just a bottomless hole of trying to fill that void. But we have one life and it’s such a waste of time to try to convince or impress people."

Now that he's at peace with himself, Patrick is being pickier about the Hollywood gigs he signs on for, with his latest being a role in the highly anticipated upcoming third season of The White Lotus.

"I started doing less worrying about how people perceived me, and started to really think about how I wanted to be perceived within my career," Patrick explained. "I started saying ‘no’ to a majority of projects, and was trying to really think long term. I want to focus on really high quality projects…with amazing writers or directors or showrunners or incredible actors."