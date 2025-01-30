Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick No Longer Cares About Nepotism Claims: 'It’s a Waste of Time'
Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex-wife Maria Shriver's son Patrick Schwarzenegger is over the nepo baby debacle.
In a new interview, the 31-year-old actor admitted that though he does sometimes feel "pressure" to live up to his parents' legacies, he's also learned to just focus on himself and what makes him happy.
"A couple years ago, I came to the conclusion that people are going to have their opinions of me no matter what. They’re going to say ‘nepotism’ or that I only got a role because of my dad. Or, they’re gonna say, ‘Why doesn’t he lift weights?’" the star spilled to InStyle. "It’s just a bottomless hole of trying to fill that void. But we have one life and it’s such a waste of time to try to convince or impress people."
Now that he's at peace with himself, Patrick is being pickier about the Hollywood gigs he signs on for, with his latest being a role in the highly anticipated upcoming third season of The White Lotus.
"I started doing less worrying about how people perceived me, and started to really think about how I wanted to be perceived within my career," Patrick explained. "I started saying ‘no’ to a majority of projects, and was trying to really think long term. I want to focus on really high quality projects…with amazing writers or directors or showrunners or incredible actors."
The model said he's determined to "to try to convert the perception of people that are in the film industry that I'm a serious actor."
"I guess I just care less now," he added of the nepotism claims. "It’s not the center point of my life."
Patrick also explained how his parents affected his life decisions over the years, noting, "they both bring a unique set of values and perspectives and life experiences that have impacted me, and in a very unique way."
The TV star credited the Terminator icon, 77, for encouraging him to pursue multiple career paths.
"My dad was like, ‘You can go to film school and business school, there’s no reason you can’t do both.' I’m similar to him, where I just need to be constantly stimulated by work," Patrick shared. "I would go crazy if I was only acting and waiting for the next project."
In addition to acting and modeling, Patrick franchised his own Blaze Pizza locations in California and launched brain nutrition and wellness brand MOSH with his mom, 69.
He's also invested in successful companies like vegan food brand Nuggs and Liquid IV.