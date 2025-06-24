Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Son Patrick Stayed With Ex Miley Cyrus: 'I’m Sorry It Didn’t Work Out'
Arnold Schwarzenegger is stuck in his son's dating past.
The Terminator star, 77, reflected on Patrick Schwarzenegger's relationship with ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus during the Monday, June 23, episode of Watch What Happens Live.
"The best was that she’s a wonderful, wonderful girl and human being. Very, very talented," Arnold gushed. "She came up to Sun Valley when we were skiing up there and she was just such a wonderful houseguest and everything like that. We all just loved her."
Even though Patrick, 31, became engaged to model Abby Champion, 28, in 2023, his dad lamented losing Miley, 32, in their lives.
"She was just a really good, good person and fun to hang out with. I’m sorry it didn’t work out," Arnold said.
When Did Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger Date?
Miley and Patrick dated from November 2014 to April 2015. The former couple was first romantically linked when they were photographed kissing at a University of Southern California football game, where the actor was a student at the time.
They later split, as Miley resumed her on-again, off-again relationship with Liam Hemsworth, 35. The duo married in 2018 and divorced in 2020.
Miley Cyrus' Relationship With Maxx Morando
The Hannah Montana alum has been dating Maxx Morando since 2021. She packed on the PDA with the drummer in her Something Beautiful visual album film, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6. During "Reborn," the couple made out as rain dramatically poured down on them. She dressed up in a sequin dress and metallic corset, while he stayed casual in a white tank top.
Miley recently reflected on what it's like being the "cougar" in her relationship with Maxx, 26.
"He will be 27 when I turn 33, which I’m so excited for him to turn 27 ‘cause that was such a great year for me," she said during a June 19 appearance on the "Sorry We're Cyrus" podcast. "I’m just hoping that, as long as he follows in my footsteps, everything is going to be great. That’s right when I started turning my life around."
When Miley Cyrus Start Dating Maxx Morando?
The duo met four years ago on a blind date.
"Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave,'" she joked in a 2023 interview.
They hard-launched their relationship at the Gucci Love Parade event in November 2021 with a sweet red carpet snapshot and have attended several events, runways and award shows since.