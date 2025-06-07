Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful' Visual Album Film Premiere: Inside the Most Shocking Moments
Miley Cyrus’ Something Beautiful pop opera film was full of surprises.
The trailer promised dozens of outfit changes, dramatic lighting and top-tier vocals. What fans didn’t see coming were surprise cameos from her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, and supermodel Naomi Campbell. Not to mention, several seductive moments strutting all over Hollywood.
The cinematic experience debuted to a select group of ticket holders at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 6, ahead of its release in the U.S. on June 12.
Here are some of the most shocking scenes from the upcoming visual album film of 13 new songs, which will hit theaters for one night only.
The Star Makes Out With Her Boyfriend
In the dramatic conclusion to the film, the singer and her man shared a long, passionate smooch as rain poured down on them. The track "Reborn" played in the background during the dramatic moment. After they shared a kiss, they held each other in an embrace as Cyrus snuck a quick smooch on her lover’s cheek. She donned a sequin frock and metallic corset, while Morando wore a white tank top.
"There’s nothing more beautiful on the planet than deep emotion," Cyrus emphasized during her talkback.
The couple started dating in 2021 following her messy divorce from Liam Hemsworth in 2020.
A Supermodel Moment With Naomi Campbell
The Victoria’s Secret Angel brought her stunning looks and fierce attitude to the track "Every Girl You've Ever Loved." She and Cyrus rocked matching cheeky black bodysuits and tights while strutting side by side with their arms wrapped around each other.
Campbell spoke the lyrics, "She has the perfect scent/ She speaks the perfect French/ She can dance the night away/ And still she'll never break a sweat/ Pose, pose."
Some fans speculated the tune was a dig at Dua Lipa, with whom Cyrus collaborated on "Prisoner" for her Plastic Hearts album. Lipa previously spoke French in Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s "Talk Talk" remix and sang "Dance the Night Away" for the Barbie soundtrack.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Cyrus Touches Herself Sexually on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
The musician stopped on a familiar name while parading in Hollywood during her song "Walk of Fame." At one point in the track, she crawled on the ground next to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s star, stroking her body as she rolled around. Cyrus sat on her knees and whipped her hair as she belted out, "You’ll live forever," with fellow singer Brittany Howard strumming the guitar.
At the screening, the Hannah Montana alum admitted that she filmed the music video at 2 a.m. on the actual Walk of Fame.
"We had everything we needed…besides a broom," she teased.
A Vision in Green
Cyrus went braless as she nearly spilled out of a green sequin mini dress. She bared her cleavage in the revealing look while singing her pre-released single "End of the World." She lay in front of a drum set and rolled on the ground with her blonde locks cascading behind her.