Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful' Visual Album Film Premiere: Inside the Most Shocking Moments

Miley Cyrus’ Something Beautiful pop opera film was full of surprises.

The trailer promised dozens of outfit changes, dramatic lighting and top-tier vocals. What fans didn’t see coming were surprise cameos from her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, and supermodel Naomi Campbell. Not to mention, several seductive moments strutting all over Hollywood.

The cinematic experience debuted to a select group of ticket holders at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 6, ahead of its release in the U.S. on June 12.

Here are some of the most shocking scenes from the upcoming visual album film of 13 new songs, which will hit theaters for one night only.