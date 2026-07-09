'Arrogant' Jason Bateman Slammed as 'Out of Touch' After Claiming His 'Incredibly Wealthy' Friends Are the 'Tightest' With Money
July 9 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
Jason Bateman is under fire from social media users who accused him of being "out of touch" after he opened up about the most frugal people he knows.
"I've got some friends who are incredibly wealthy because their parents were incredibly wealthy; they inherited a bunch of money," Bateman, 57, explained during an appearance on the "Vulture One" podcast. "And they’re the tightest people I know."
Jason Bateman Calls His 'Incredibly Wealthy' Friends Tight With Money
The Ozark star claimed people who inherit money "feel every dollar going out as one they're never going to get back" because they didn't earn it themselves.
"I feel enormously fortunate that things have worked out for me," he continued. "I don't have to take jobs that aren't creatively exciting for me."
Social Media Reacted to Jason Bateman's Money Comments
A clip of the interview went viral on social media, with many sharing their opinions.
"He’s just out of touch of real society. It’s the opposite," one critic said, while another added, "What a crazy generalization. Time after time you hear of people spending their inheritance like it’s running out of style."
"I find just the opposite. I earn my money so I know how hard it is and how much time I have to trade to get it," a third pointed out. "Those who are gifted it, lack these concepts and spend without regard."
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Jason Bateman Rose to Fame as a Child Actor
Elsewhere in the interview, Bateman discussed that he felt a big responsibility not to "get fired" as a child actor due to his family's reliance on his paycheck.
He famously rose to fame at 11 years old as James Cooper Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, which aired from 1974 to 1984.
Jason Bateman Explains Why Spending Money Doesn't Make Him Nervous
"Both my parents were my manager and so…what I made was very helpful to our bottom line each month, and so there was a great deal of pressure to kind of, you know, like don't get fired," he recounted.
Bateman experienced added pressure at school, pointing out, "If you don't…keep a C average in school, you don't get your work permit, and you're fired."
"It was rough but, as anxiety inducing as that was, there was also this early muscle that I kind of developed where I knew I could generate money," he continued. "So I was, sort of, not that nervous about spending money because I felt I could replace it."