'Arrogant' Jason Bateman Slammed as 'Out of Touch' After Claiming His 'Incredibly Wealthy' Friends Are the 'Tightest' With Money

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Jason Bateman is under fire from social media users who accused him of being "out of touch" after he opened up about the most frugal people he knows. "I've got some friends who are incredibly wealthy because their parents were incredibly wealthy; they inherited a bunch of money," Bateman, 57, explained during an appearance on the "Vulture One" podcast. "And they’re the tightest people I know."

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Jason Bateman says people who inherit fortunes are often the cheapest people he knows



“As a kid, I knew I could generate money, so I was never that nervous about spending it. I felt I could replace it”



“I’ve got some friends who are incredibly wealthy because their parents were… pic.twitter.com/jTMv69H6aB — katsu (@katsuxbt) July 6, 2026 Source: @katsuxbt/X Jason Bateman appeared on the 'Vulture One' podcast.

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Jason Bateman Calls His 'Incredibly Wealthy' Friends Tight With Money

Source: MEGA Jason Bateman claimed wealthy people who didn't earn their money 'feel every dollar going out.'

The Ozark star claimed people who inherit money "feel every dollar going out as one they're never going to get back" because they didn't earn it themselves. "I feel enormously fortunate that things have worked out for me," he continued. "I don't have to take jobs that aren't creatively exciting for me."

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Social Media Reacted to Jason Bateman's Money Comments

Source: MEGA Many called Jason Bateman's comments 'out of touch.'

A clip of the interview went viral on social media, with many sharing their opinions. "He’s just out of touch of real society. It’s the opposite," one critic said, while another added, "What a crazy generalization. Time after time you hear of people spending their inheritance like it’s running out of style." "I find just the opposite. I earn my money so I know how hard it is and how much time I have to trade to get it," a third pointed out. "Those who are gifted it, lack these concepts and spend without regard."

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Jason Bateman Rose to Fame as a Child Actor

Source: MEGA Jason Bateman experienced anxiety as a child due to his family relying on his paychecks.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bateman discussed that he felt a big responsibility not to "get fired" as a child actor due to his family's reliance on his paycheck. He famously rose to fame at 11 years old as James Cooper Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, which aired from 1974 to 1984.

Jason Bateman Explains Why Spending Money Doesn't Make Him Nervous

Source: MEGA Jason Bateman explained he was under pressure to keep his grades up or risk getting fired.