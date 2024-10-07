Home > News NEWS Child Star Casting Calls: Where Are They Now?

As generations come and go, each of them always has child actors who take the world by storm with their unforgettable movie performances. From there on it is anyone's guess if they will successfully transition as adult actors, or disappear from the public eye. Below, take a look at three iconic child acting roles, and what happened to those young stars from then on.

Article continues below advertisement

Mathilda from Léon: The Professional 30 years ago Luc Besson’s thriller premiered on the big screens worldwide. The movie follows the titular character played by French actor Jean Reno, who is a professional assassin. Throughout the plot of the movie, he meets his 12-year-old neighbor Mathilda and ends up reluctantly taking her in after the girl's parents are murdered by corrupt DEA agents. Long before convenient, kid actor-focused platforms like KidsCasting were available online, Besson was searching for not only a talented performer but also a girl who could show a certain maturity and depth to handle the complexity of the troubled teenage girl who became Léon’s protégée and learned the assassin's trade. At the time just 11 years old, Natalie Portman reportedly was a standout casting call candidate, checking all the necessary boxes during the audition. Natalie got the job and the role ended up becoming her film debut. Following Portman’s brilliant debut, the young actress continued to appear in acclaimed mature roles, before appearing in the Star Wars prequel trilogy as Padmé Amidala and becoming a leading Hollywood star. In 2010, she received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her widely acclaimed performance in the psychological thriller Black Swan. Despite her child star status, Portman has never neglected her personal growth as well, including earning a degree in psychology from Harvard University.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Harry in the Harry Potter film series It would have been only a matter of time before the widely successful Harry Potter series of novels by J. K. Rowling became a live-action film franchise as well. But the work on what ended up becoming one of the most successful cinematic franchises of all time actually started before the majority of the world had even heard about these novels. British film producer David Heyman read the first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, in 1997, kicking off the process that two years later resulted in Rowling selling the film rights to Warner Bros. Pictures. The casting calls for the first movie began shortly after, with Rowling’s demand that the principal cast be kept strictly British and Irish wherever possible being part of the deal. The movie’s director Chris Columbus was watching the BBC drama David Copperfield at a hotel, with one child actor's performance particularly catching his attention. The kid actor possessed qualities that supposedly aligned perfectly with his vision for the Potter character. The kid was Daniel Radcliffe. Despite the director's wishes, the casting directors for the movie were not sold on the English boy being the man for the job. The primary reason was the fact that Daniel’s parents had concerns about their 11-year-old son starring in such a major movie, and the effects it could have on his childhood and wellbeing. Finally, Heyman convinced his parents to allow Radcliffe to audition for the role, and following auditions, the production staff wanted him as the titular character over nearly 1,000 other candidates. The boy himself was now hesitant whether he wanted to commit to eight films, as well as relocate to the United States. So, compromises between both sides were made, with the initial deal being for only two movies, and the plans were changed for the shoot to take place in the United Kingdom instead of Los Angeles. On August 23, 2000, Daniel Radcliffe was officially announced as Harry Potter. And he ultimately did end up starring in all of the eight movies in the series. Since finishing the series, Radcliffe has been working hard to leave Potter’s shadow, appearing in a diverse set of roles across various mediums, including TV series and theater. As a result, he has successfully transitioned from a child star of a major franchise to become a renowned versatile actor, as well as a producer.