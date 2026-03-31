NEWS Arsenio Hall Reflects on 'Ugliest Feud' With Howard Stern — and When He Realized the Shock Jock 'Really Hated' Him Source: mega Arsenio Hall's show, which ran from 1989 to 1994, suffered from the shock jock's criticism, he admitted. Allie Fasanella March 31 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Arsenio Hall opened up about his former beef with Howard Stern while reminiscing on his early '90s talk show days. The New York Times published a profile on the comedian, 70, on Monday, March 30, ahead of the release of Hall's new memoir in which the interviewer noted that his 2021 appearance on The Howard Stern Show "surprised [him], because maybe you're ugliest feud was with [Stern]."

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'It Hurt the Business a Lot'

Source: mega 'Howard can hurt your numbers,' the comedian said of his show's ratings.

Hall shared, "When Magic Johnson contracted H.I.V. and Howard said, 'I hope Arsenio dies,' that’s when I realized it wasn’t joking around. He really hated me." Johnson, who's friends with Hall and frequently made guest appearances on The Arsenio Hall Show, revealed his H.I.V. diagnosis in 1991. Stern, 72, also labeled Hall a "moron" who "couldn't even do stand-up comedy" during a 1992 episode of The Tonight Show. A year later, he told Entertainment Weekly: "Arsenio has no talent. Arsenio's talent is kissing a--. I can't watch those interviews. I cannot take the a-- sucking that goes on on a nightly basis." Hall's show, which ran from 1989 to 1994, suffered from the shock jock's criticism, he admitted. "I’ll be honest: It hurt the business a lot. Howard has die-hard fans who do anything he says. Howard can hurt your numbers," Hall spilled. "My biggest struggle was not against other talk show hosts. It was against an angry Howard."

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Arsenio Hall Wound Up Appearing on Howard Stern's Show

Source: mega 'I have pretty thick skin,' Arsenio Hall said of reuniting with Howard Stern.

When The NY Times asked why he went on Stern's show, the Coming to America actor replied, "I have pretty thick skin." "I heard a therapist use a word called 'weathering' once. When you’re Black, between the racism and hate that you experience, there’s a weathering that takes place. You build up a callus," he explained. Stern surprisingly complimented Hall's series during their sit-down, saying, "Going back and observing your talk show, there’s some great stuff to go back there and look at."

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'That Was My Shtick'

Source: mega Howard Stern later praised Arsenio Hall's show.

"You were delivering the f------ goods," the radio host added of Hall's guest appearances, which included huge pop stars like Michael Jackson, Prince and former President Bill Clinton. Howard acknowledged in 2020 that he doesn't like to watch old episodes of his show because he doesn't recognize himself. "It's like, 'Who is that guy?' But that was my shtick, that's what I did and I own it," he said, adding that he's since "evolved and changed."

'It's Very Weird'

Source: mega Arsenio Hall's memoir is available now.