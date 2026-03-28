Late-Night Roasts Donald Trump's ICE Airport Plan: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Stewart Turn Chaos Into Comedy

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Late-night comedians are having a field day with President Donald Trump’s decision to send ICE agents into U.S. airports, turning what was billed as a fix for long security lines into a punchline about chaos, confusion and government overreach. Across shows, hosts zeroed in on one central question: how exactly does adding immigration enforcement officers solve a TSA staffing crisis?

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Fallon’s ‘Two Wrongs Make a Right’ Bit

Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon called the airport deployment a 'bad idea.'

On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon leaned into absurdity, staging a mock explanation through a fictional Trump administration spokesman. “It’s simple, Jimmy. When you take something people hate and you add a second thing people hate, they cancel each other out and you get something people love,” the character said. “That’s why we’re adding ICE to the TSA, and it’s also why we’re putting the DMV in charge of the IRS.” Fallon pushed back, calling that a “bad idea,” only for the bit to double down. “Exactly! It is so bad, it’s good! You know, like White Castle, or the movie Mamma Mia!” The segment escalated with the suggestion that Ticketmaster could help people buy plane tickets, prompting Fallon’s exasperated plea: “Please don’t say it,” before the punchline landed anyway. “Two wrongs make a right!” the character shouted as Fallon cut him off.

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Kimmel Questions the Logic

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel questioned the administration’s airport strategy.

Jimmy Kimmel took a sharper approach, highlighting confusion within the administration itself. “This announcement caught officials at the Department of Homeland Security by surprise,” he said. “He didn’t bother to tell anyone. One DHS official told CBS, ‘I have no idea what we’re doing.’ And neither does [Trump], so welcome to the club.” Kimmel also mocked the premise that ICE agents could improve airport efficiency. “Somehow, Trump has found a way to make the airport even worse than it was.”

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Stewart and Meyers Call It ‘Chaotic’

Source: MEGA Jon Stewart described the moment as 'chaotic' on air.

Jon Stewart framed the broader moment as emblematic of a larger pattern, describing the current state of the country as a “dizzying, chaotic carnival ride that … continues to careen down S**tshow Hill.” “I really think that the less fun we’re all having, the better he seems to be doing,” he said.

Source: MEGA Late-night hosts turned airport policy into a comedy target.