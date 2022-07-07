Instagram-Worthy Italian Restaurant Arthur & Sons Is Taking NYC By Storm Thanks To Chef Joe Isidori — Here's Why

Named in nostalgic tribute to his family's three generations in the New York restaurant industry, Isidori put his heart and soul into the lively restaurant, making sure every customer gets a personal experience that is one for the books.

If the décor of the restaurant isn't enough to bring customers back for more, as it transports guests back to the 1990s, than the impressive menu will do the trick.

While first-timers may fill up on the bread and garlic-infused oil that accompanies it — because it is hard to not get carried away by the delicious flavors — the frequent diners know how much is left in store, including the drool-worthy Spumoni My Way.