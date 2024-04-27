10 Artists With the Most No. 1 Songs on Billboard Hot 100: The Beatles, Mariah Carey and More
The Beatles
Despite disbanding decades ago, The Beatles still hold the title of artist or group with the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
They have a total of 20 No. 1 songs, which include “Love Me Do,” “She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “I Feel Fine,” “Eight Days a Week,” “Ticket to Ride,” “Help!” and “Yesterday.”
“Yesterday,” “We Can Work It Out,” “Paperback Writer,” “Penny Lane,” “All You Need Is Love,” “Hello, Goodbye,” “Hey Jude,” “Get Back,” “Something,” “Let It Be” and “The Long and Winding Road” complete the list.
Mariah Carey
With 19 No. 1 songs under her belt, Mariah Carey stands second after The Beatles.
Her most successful track, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” remains the best-selling holiday song by a female artist. Her other releases that helped her secure the spot are “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Emotions,” “I’ll Be There,” “Dreamlover,” “Hero,” “Fantasy,” “One Sweet Day,” “Honey,” “My All” and “Heartbreaker.”
Carey also has “Thank God I Found You,” “We Belong Together,” “Don’t Forget About Us” and “Touch My Body" as some of her best tracks.
Rihanna
In May 2006, Rihanna recorded her first chart-topping track, “SOS.” Since then, she has continuously dropped record-breaking hits, including “Umbrella” with Jay-Z and “Live Your Life” with T.I.
Her other successful projects are “Take A Bow,” “Disturbia,” “Rude Boy,” “Love The Way You Lie,” “What’s My Name,” “Only Girl (In The World),” “S&M,” “Diamonds,” “The Monster” and “Work.”
Drake
Like Rihanna, Drake scored his first No. 1 hit, “What’s My Name,” after it topped the chart in 2010. The duo again dominated the Billboard Hot 100 with “Work” in 2016.
He reached his 13-track record with “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What,” “In My Feelings,” “Toosie Slide,” “What’s Next,” “Way 2 Sexy,” “Wait for U,” “Jimmy Cooks” and “Slime You Out.”
Drake’s latest No. 1 record was “First Person Shooter,” released in 2023.
Michael Jackson
While Michael Jackson famously launched his career as a member of The Jackson 5, he expanded his music empire as a soloist, later earning the title “King of Pop.”
He nabbed 13 No. 1 songs throughout his active career years, with “Ben” as his first chart-topper in 1972. He went on to release more No. 1 tracks, including: “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” “Rock with You,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Say Say Say,” “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Man in the Mirror,” Bad,” “Black or White,” “Dirty Diana” and “You Are Not Alone.”
The Supremes
Starting in the 1960s, The Supremes continuously set records with their hit songs. Their 12 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 songs include “Someday We’ll Be Together,” “Where Did Out Love Go,” “Love Child,” “Back in My Arms,” “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” “The Happening,” “Love Is Here and Now You’re Gome,” “I Hear a Symphony,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” “Stop! In the Name Of Love” and “Back in My Arms Again.”
Madonna
Queen of Pop Madonna began her streak in the Billboard Hot 100 with “Like a Virgin,” and followed up with “Open Your Heart,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Crazy for You” and “Live to Tell.”
The other tracks that made her tie with The Supremes were “Music,” “Take a Bow,” “Justify My Love,” “Vogue” and “Who’s That Girl.”
Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012, got 11 No. 1 under her belt, starting with “Saving All My Love for You” in 1985.
The late crooner’s wins continued afterward, with her chart-topping hits “How Will I Know,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Where Do Broken Hearts Go,” “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” “All The Man That I Need,” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “So Emotional,” “Greatest Love of All” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).”
Houston got her final No. 1, “Exhale (Shoop Shoop),” in 1995.
Taylor Swift
With 11 smash hits, Taylor Swift has tied with Houston in the list of artists with the most No. 1 hits.
Upon the release of her album, Red, the track “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” became her first No. 1 hit. She then dropped more hard-hitting tracks, like “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off,” “Bad Blood,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Cardigan,” and “Willow.”
Swift’s extended version of “All Too Well” appeared on the chart’s No. 1 in 2021, making the song the longest hit in Billboard history.
Her other No. 1 songs included “Cruel Summer” and “Is It Over Now?”
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson followed in Michael’s footsteps with 10 No. 1's on her record.
In 1986, Janet introduced her first hit, “When I Think of You.” She appeared more often on Billboard Hot 100’s top spot with “All for You,” “Doesn’t Really Matter,” “Again,” “Together Again,” “Black Cat,” “Miss You Much,” “Escapade,” “That the Way Love Goes” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You).”