10 Artists With the Most No. 1 Songs on Billboard Hot 100: The Beatles, Mariah Carey and More

Despite disbanding decades ago, The Beatles still hold the title of artist or group with the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

They have a total of 20 No. 1 songs, which include “Love Me Do,” “She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “I Feel Fine,” “Eight Days a Week,” “Ticket to Ride,” “Help!” and “Yesterday.”

“Yesterday,” “We Can Work It Out,” “Paperback Writer,” “Penny Lane,” “All You Need Is Love,” “Hello, Goodbye,” “Hey Jude,” “Get Back,” “Something,” “Let It Be” and “The Long and Winding Road” complete the list.