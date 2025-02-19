A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty in Felony Assault Case as He Gets Emotional Over Verdict

A$AP Rocky got emotional as he was found not guilty.

A verdict was reached in rapper A$AP Rocky ’s felony assault trial on February 18, as he was found not guilty.

Deliberations over the verdict began the morning of February 18, and jurors made a decision mere hours later.

As those who have been following the trial know, A$AP Rocky — whose government name is Rakim Mayers — was accused of shooting two shots at his former childhood friend Terell Ephron in 2021 on a corner of a Hollywood street.

Prosecutors claimed this was assault, with Ephron alleging his knuckles were “grazed” by one of the shots. He attested that he was not seriously injured during the ordeal.