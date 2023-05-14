OK Magazine
A$AP Rocky Shares Adorable Snaps of Family For Son's 1st Birthday: Photos

asap
Source: @asaprocky/Instagram
By:

May 14 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Happy Birthday, RZA!

On Saturday, May 13, A$AP Rocky uploaded a series of photos to commemorate his son’s first year of life. The carousel of adorable pictures showed the rapper’s beautiful brood, including baby mama Rihanna.

asap
Source: @asaprocky/Instagram

One of the sweet snaps showed the family-of-three all dressed up, with A$AP Rocky in a black leather blazer, a red hat, plaid pants and some shades, meanwhile Rihanna stunned in a leather strapless top, a Louis Vuitton skirt and some think beige sunglasses. RZA, who was held in his father’s arms, stole the show as he smiled wide in huge Dior sunnies.

In addition to the family portrait, the 34-year-old shared some intimate moments with his first son. One image showed the "L$D" vocalist holding his son on one hip as he shaved his face in the mirror, while another displayed the pair playing in the grass together.

"'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️," the father-of-one captioned the celebratory photos.

asap
Source: @asaprocky/Instagram
Fans quickly took to the comments to gush over the cute trio.

"He's always smiling I love that so much," one person wrote referring to RZA, while another said, "This baby always happy he really knows who his parents are ⭐️."

A third user joked, "This is my royal family," while a fourth raved, "I wish u were my dad."

Famous musician Ty Dolla $ign penned, "Happy b day young RZA man!"

asap
Source: @asaprocky/Instagram

Not only did this upload show followers some unseen images of the iconic clan, it was also the first time the parents-of-one have publicly used their son’s name. The newly one-year-old was named after Wu-Tang Clan front man, RZA, hence A$AP Rocky’s nod to the musical group in his caption.

As OK! previously reported, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed RZA last May and are expecting their second child. The "Umbrella" singer announced her second pregnancy in her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Source: OK!

At the exciting performance, the Fenty Beauty founder wore a red latex suit as she rubbed her stomach to indicate the pregnancy. It is unknown when the star will give birth to her second child or the child’s gender.

