A$AP Rocky Shares Adorable Snaps of Family For Son's 1st Birthday: Photos

In addition to the family portrait, the 34-year-old shared some intimate moments with his first son. One image showed the "L$D" vocalist holding his son on one hip as he shaved his face in the mirror, while another displayed the pair playing in the grass together.

"'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️," the father-of-one captioned the celebratory photos.