Ashby Gentry Teases Season 2 of 'My Life with the Walter Boys' Is 'a Lot More Intense': 'We Are Really Excited'
Ashby Gentry's character Alex Walter is bringing the heat in Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys.
The Netflix star, 25, exclusively teases what's to come next on the hit teenage drama series ahead of Season 2's anticipated release in spring or summer 2025 while speaking to OK! about his partnership with Invisalign.
Gentry and his costars recently wrapped filming the show's upcoming season last month in Calgary, Canada.
Reflecting on the conclusion of Season 2's production, the Mooch actor admits it went "really well."
"This season is a lot more intense, and we are really excited to show everyone what we've been working on," he shares.
As for what fans should expect for the approaching string of episodes, Gentry says viewers will watch "each character mature appropriately based on the events that transpired in Season 1."
As an actor, Gentry felt much different returning for Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys than he did when arriving for the show's pilot.
"There's a bit more pressure," he confesses. "[But] at the same time it feels a lot more familiar which gives us freedom artistically."
While Gentry found himself in the middle of a love triangle with his character's brother Cole (played by Noah LaLonde) and Nikki Rodriguez's starring role of Jackie, the Nickelodeon alum insists the fan-favorite romance only exits on the TV screen.
"We are like siblings," he declares of his relationship with his costars. "We leave the romantic relationships for on-screen and off-screen we are like triplets."
- 'Top Chef' Star Karen Akunowicz Reveals Her Best Tips When Preparing for a Holiday Gathering
- Chris Carmack Admits He Questioned If He Was a 'One Hit-Wonder' Before Finding Success in Hollywood: 'I Feel Very Grateful'
- Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian Dishes on All the Chic and Sophisticated Looks From 'RHONY' Season 15
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Gentry's character has an entire fandom rooting for his fictional relationship, with viewers of the show even taking sides: "Team Cole" and "Team Alex."
Acknowledging his fans, Gentry notes: "It's super interesting because you realize that you are forever linked to that character no matter what, which is a blessing and a curse at the same time."
As for what's next for Gentry, he shares how while nothing is "official yet" he's "been auditioning for a lot of theater lately, which is really exciting to me."
Being in the public eye comes with loads of responsibility — including pressure to not only feel amazing, but look it, too, which is why using Invisalign has been life-changing for the handsome star.
"There's certainly a pressure to look your best when you are in the public eye or performing in a visual media however, as an actor, I don't ascribe to the idea of universal beauty standards and am more interested in each character's unique sense of beauty," he explains.
However, Gentry mentions, "So much of my job is based on aesthetics and Invisalign aligners don't limit me aesthetically in the same way braces do."
When it came to partnering with the company, Gentry states, "I was already using Invisalign and very satisfied with the progress of my teeth so when the brand reached out it felt like a no-brainer."
Like any person, Gentry "absolutely" has struggled with insecurities about his physical appearance.
"I try to remind myself there is no one way to be beautiful and I allow my body to change in accordance with the story," he concludes.