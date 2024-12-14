EXCLUSIVE Ashby Gentry Teases Season 2 of 'My Life with the Walter Boys' Is 'a Lot More Intense': 'We Are Really Excited' Source: MEGA Ashby Gentry stars in Netflix's 'My Life With the Walter Boys.'

Ashby Gentry's character Alex Walter is bringing the heat in Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys. The Netflix star, 25, exclusively teases what's to come next on the hit teenage drama series ahead of Season 2's anticipated release in spring or summer 2025 while speaking to OK! about his partnership with Invisalign.

Source: MEGA Season 2 of 'My Life with the Walter Boys' is set to air in 2025.

Gentry and his costars recently wrapped filming the show's upcoming season last month in Calgary, Canada. Reflecting on the conclusion of Season 2's production, the Mooch actor admits it went "really well."

"This season is a lot more intense, and we are really excited to show everyone what we've been working on," he shares. As for what fans should expect for the approaching string of episodes, Gentry says viewers will watch "each character mature appropriately based on the events that transpired in Season 1."

Source: MEGA Ashby Gentry is 'excited' for fans to see Season 2 of 'My Life with the Walter Boys.'

As an actor, Gentry felt much different returning for Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys than he did when arriving for the show's pilot. "There's a bit more pressure," he confesses. "[But] at the same time it feels a lot more familiar which gives us freedom artistically."

While Gentry found himself in the middle of a love triangle with his character's brother Cole (played by Noah LaLonde) and Nikki Rodriguez's starring role of Jackie, the Nickelodeon alum insists the fan-favorite romance only exits on the TV screen. "We are like siblings," he declares of his relationship with his costars. "We leave the romantic relationships for on-screen and off-screen we are like triplets."

Source: @ashbygentry/Instagram Ashby Gentry says there is no real-life romance with his costar Nikki Rodriguez.

Gentry's character has an entire fandom rooting for his fictional relationship, with viewers of the show even taking sides: "Team Cole" and "Team Alex." Acknowledging his fans, Gentry notes: "It's super interesting because you realize that you are forever linked to that character no matter what, which is a blessing and a curse at the same time."

As for what's next for Gentry, he shares how while nothing is "official yet" he's "been auditioning for a lot of theater lately, which is really exciting to me." Being in the public eye comes with loads of responsibility — including pressure to not only feel amazing, but look it, too, which is why using Invisalign has been life-changing for the handsome star.

Source: @ashbygentry/Instagram Ashby Gentry is partnering with Invisalign.

"There's certainly a pressure to look your best when you are in the public eye or performing in a visual media however, as an actor, I don't ascribe to the idea of universal beauty standards and am more interested in each character's unique sense of beauty," he explains. However, Gentry mentions, "So much of my job is based on aesthetics and Invisalign aligners don't limit me aesthetically in the same way braces do."