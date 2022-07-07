Ashkan Fattahi Sheds Light On How To Be Successful In 2022

"Success is the sum of several small efforts often repeated day in and day out."

While analyzing the lives of a few extraordinary people, Ashkan Fattahi came across a distinctive feature that unites them all. The possession of a variety of traits that have contributed to their extraordinary success and kept them at the top of their industry.

So what is it that actually unites them?

Fattahi, in his study, found out that, despite being extraordinary from diverse fields, these successful/extraordinary people are all united by Fear.

However, their usage was unique compared to practically everyone else, and this alone helped them stand out from their peers and rivals.

"If you want to succeed in your life, you will have to give up any part of a 'normal' life," states Fattahi, who also firmly believes that "normal" generally equates to average, boring, and mediocre. Extraordinary is rare and requires fundamental changes. And to go on a journey of a truly successful life campaign, one needs to stand out and be extraordinary.

What does true success mean?