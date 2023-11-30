Ashlee Clarke: Bringing Girl Power Into Business and Entertainment

“My aim is to embody the essence of 'girl power,' demonstrating that with the right mix of professional acumen and creative flair, there's no limit to what we can achieve."

Ashlee Clarke, the CEO and owner of America's largest woman-owned media agency, has become a beacon of inspiration for women globally. "It's about pushing boundaries and redefining success, not just for myself but for all women striving to make their mark," Clarke asserts. Her achievements span from the boardroom to the glamorous realms of Broadway and film. As a Tony Award-winning producer with 14 nominations, she recently celebrated the completion of "Fab Four," a film starring Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon, in Savannah, her hometown.