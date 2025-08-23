NEWS Ashlee Simpson Says 'Bullying' Was Insane After 'SNL' Lip-Syncing Incident: 'People Forgot I Was Human' Source: Mega Ashlee Simpson said she was bullied after her 'SNL' performance went awry. OK! Staff Aug. 23 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Ashlee Simpson reflected on the rollercoaster journey she experienced after releasing her debut album, Autobiography, in 2004. "For me writing, every day I would go in with my fresh breakup. My fresh boyfriend," Simpson, 40, shared during the August 21 episode of the "Pod Meets World" podcast. "It was literally, like, the diary of my life." Simpson's formative years were filled with "firsts," including her initial taste of love and heartbreak. However, looking back, she recalled a painful moment when a boyfriend told her, "You look fat, you need to get on the treadmill!"

Back in 2004, Ashlee Simpson had her lip sync incident on SNL pic.twitter.com/wuNGd8IPuv — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 14, 2025

"I had a boyfriend that was like…" she said with a laugh before noting her immediate reaction was, "Get ready for what I'm about to say" in her lyrics. Through it all, she expressed, the album captures "so many feelings" she lived firsthand. Despite the album achieving triple platinum status in the United States, much of her success often got overshadowed by an infamous Saturday Night Live moment in October 2004 when she was caught lip-syncing.

"I think during that time, I mean, the bullying was insane," Simpson said. "People forgot I was a human that 'did lose her voice.' That doesn't mean [I] didn't write these songs." The fallout from that live performance forced Simpson into a position of constantly defending her talent. "My whole life I had to tell people [what happened]," she admitted, questioning, "What am I trying to tell people?" However, over time, Simpson recognized that her fans understood she consistently sang live. "I had to know that in my heart," she added.

The SNL embarrassment made headlines when her hit song "Pieces of Me" unexpectedly began playing during a skit meant to feature Autobiography. In shock, Simpson responded with a spontaneous hoedown dance before the show cut to a commercial. "My band started playing the wrong song, and I didn't know what to do so I thought I'd do a hoedown. I'm sorry," she remarked during the incident.

Later, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with "two nodules beating against each other" before her scheduled live performance, leading her to decide to lip sync rather than cancel. "I've never talked about or said [anything], but it's like the other thing is, learning as a woman, when you say no…that day I said, 'I will not go on, I don't care. I can't speak,'" Simpson explained on the March 2024 episode of the "Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen" podcast, reflecting on her growth since that traumatic experience.

