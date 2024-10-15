Rachel Bilson Admits She 'Cries' at Every Musical Her Daughter Briar Rose Has Been In: 'It's Really Exciting'
Rachel Bilson's daughter, Briar Rose, might be following in her mom's footsteps!
"She's into everything right now. It's soccer season, so she's all about that, but she's also doing a musical. I cried at every musical she did last year. It was so cute. She's doing Annie, which is really exciting, and she's so excited about it. I just encourage anything she's passionate about and to have fun. I'm not necessarily guiding her into performing, but as long as she loves what she is doing, that's the most important thing," the actress, 43, exclusively told OK! at the SimpliSafe Outdoor Monitoring Launch Event in New York City on October 2.
"I want her to get so into musicals that all we do is listen to show tunes," The O.C. alum, who shares her daughter with ex Hayden Christensen, added. "And just play them all the time! She's used to me busting out into song, especially Disney songs. Her friends are like, 'Are you going to sing something from The Little Mermaid again?' I'm like, 'Probably!' My best friend and I also duet to Newsies."
Fortunately, the tot is not yet "embarrassed" by Bilson. "We haven't gotten there yet, so I'm going to keep it going for as long as possible. She's still entertained by it," she quipped. "Ever since she was a baby in a high chair, I would be doing the same thing, and now she's sitting at the kitchen table and I'm still doing the same thing. She hasn't told me to stop yet!"
The brunette beauty is supportive of whatever her daughter wants to do as she gets older, even if that means going into showbiz. "She's still figuring out what she wants to do and who she is," she shared. "So we'll see. I am a little nervous just because it's a very unknown area and career, but I'm supportive of anything she's passionate about."
Bilson, who has a podcast called "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen," is quite busy, but she always makes sure to be present with her kiddo.
"It's making sure to spend quality time together. You put your phone away and you do something meaningful like go to an escape room or something," she said. "We've done a couple of those and got out both times! We worked together — she's the smart one, I just follow instructions."
This past summer, the mother-daughter duo got a chance to connect on a girls' trip when they went to La Jolla, Calif. "We went to the beach, went to an art museum, walked around town. It was so nice, and we both loved it so much. We wore matching pajamas, and I showed her a movie from when I was a kid that she hadn't seen, and she loved it. It was so special, and it's going to be a tradition. I think it's important to do something special with her."
Briar Rose has yet to watch any of the shows Bilson has appeared on, but she is interested in showing her Hart of Dixie, which ended in 2015. "That was a pretty mild show," she said of The CW series. "It's cute."
But the podcast host draws the line at showing her The O.C., a teen drama that focuses on family and friends living in Southern California. "I always joke she has to be in her thirties. I am not letting her go through any of that," she said.
Bilson's daughter is well aware of what her parents do in Hollywood, but she doesn't focus on it. "I would say probably more for her dad since he played such a big character [he played Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Star Wars]. But otherwise she's pretty detached from it. She hasn't seen anything from either of us, but it doesn't faze her," she stated.
Since Bilson, who is a single mom, lives in L.A., she wants to make sure she's protecting herself and her daughter from any break-ins from occurring, which is why teaming up with SimpliSafe for the launch of their new monitoring service — Active Guard Outdoor Protection – and the brand’s new camera – Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 — was a no-brainer.
"The brand's stance is preventing it from happening. I love what they came up with. I am not the best at technology, and this is great. I can now see who is at the door without getting scared when I hear a knock. I don't have to go into fight or flight mode when it's a kid selling a wreath for school. It's been great to have something that can calm me down," she explained.
"Having that extra safety net and knowing it's there is amazing. My personal favorite feature is that you can talk through the camera," she continued. "These new offerings help proactively protect your home to prevent break-ins before they happen. As someone who has been a victim of a burglary, I know firsthand how important this is. The ability to feel safe and secure in your home is critical and to have a product like SimpliSafe’s Active Guard Outdoor Protection and Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 that is able to proactively protect against break-ins before they happen is so important. All SimpliSafe products are easy to install and user friendly. I love that SimpliSafe makes home security and safety feel so seamless.”