Rachel Bilson Admits She 'Cries' at Every Musical Her Daughter Briar Rose Has Been In: 'It's Really Exciting'

"She's into everything right now. It's soccer season, so she's all about that, but she's also doing a musical. I cried at every musical she did last year. It was so cute. She's doing Annie, which is really exciting, and she's so excited about it. I just encourage anything she's passionate about and to have fun. I'm not necessarily guiding her into performing, but as long as she loves what she is doing, that's the most important thing," the actress, 43, exclusively told OK! at the SimpliSafe Outdoor Monitoring Launch Event in New York City on October 2.

"I want her to get so into musicals that all we do is listen to show tunes," The O.C . alum, who shares her daughter with ex Hayden Christensen , added. "And just play them all the time! She's used to me busting out into song, especially Disney songs. Her friends are like, 'Are you going to sing something from The Little Mermaid again?' I'm like, 'Probably!' My best friend and I also duet to Newsies."

Fortunately, the tot is not yet "embarrassed" by Bilson. "We haven't gotten there yet, so I'm going to keep it going for as long as possible. She's still entertained by it," she quipped. "Ever since she was a baby in a high chair, I would be doing the same thing, and now she's sitting at the kitchen table and I'm still doing the same thing. She hasn't told me to stop yet!"

Bilson, who has a podcast called " Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen ," is quite busy, but she always makes sure to be present with her kiddo.

The brunette beauty is supportive of whatever her daughter wants to do as she gets older, even if that means going into showbiz . "She's still figuring out what she wants to do and who she is," she shared. "So we'll see. I am a little nervous just because it's a very unknown area and career, but I'm supportive of anything she's passionate about."

"It's making sure to spend quality time together. You put your phone away and you do something meaningful like go to an escape room or something," she said. "We've done a couple of those and got out both times! We worked together — she's the smart one, I just follow instructions."

This past summer, the mother-daughter duo got a chance to connect on a girls' trip when they went to La Jolla, Calif. "We went to the beach, went to an art museum, walked around town. It was so nice, and we both loved it so much. We wore matching pajamas, and I showed her a movie from when I was a kid that she hadn't seen, and she loved it. It was so special, and it's going to be a tradition. I think it's important to do something special with her."