Ashley Biden Relationship Bombshell: Joe Biden's Daughter Hints Estranged Husband Cheated on Her as Bitter Divorce Heats Up
Ashley Biden allegedly caught her estranged husband, Howard Krein, on camera with another woman as shocking details surrounding their divorce continue to come to light.
The photo that surfaced was a blurry snap of a dark-haired man walking while holding hands with a blonde woman.
Caught on Camera?
Biden took to posting the image on her Instagram Story, captioning it, “My husband and his girlfriend holding hands.” She put a heart emoji next to the photo and had the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Another” playing in the background.
While it wasn’t clear who the two people in the photo were, Biden’s caption left nothing to the imagination.
But after allegedly posting the picture, Biden quickly removed it.
Ashley's Divorce Filing
As OK! reported, Biden filed for divorce from Krein on August 11.
Afterwards, she took to Instagram to share a story of her walking through a park, giving a thumbs up while Beyoncé’s “Freedom” played.
While she also deleted that post, she ended up sharing a quote that read the following: “New life, means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.”
In the background of the quote, Lauryn Hill’s song “Freedom Time” played.
Ashley Biden and Howard Krein's Romantic History
Biden met her estranged husband in the summer of 2010, after her brother Beau introduced them. Howard proposed in October 2011, after asking Joe Biden for his permission.
In December 2012, the couple wed in the church Ashley had been baptized in. Since Howard was raised Jewish, the nuptials incorporated some of his traditions as well as those of Ashley’s Catholic upbringing.
After the ceremony, 200 family and friends went to the Biden family’s lakeside home for a reception that featured a family-style dinner in the backyard.
Joe Biden Speaks Out About Ashley's Wedding
When speaking to a news outlet before the wedding, Joe shared, “I kept telling Ash, we’ve got to open up the church and practice walking up and down the aisle so I can handle it. I think to myself, aw, God, my little girl! This can’t have passed so quick.”
After getting married, the couple settled down in Philadelphia, where Howard is employed as a plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Ashley, who has a master’s degree in Social work from the University of Pennsylvania, has worked to reform criminal justice in the state.
In the divorce paperwork, Ashley has requested spousal support, claiming she is “unable to sustain herself” during their pending case.