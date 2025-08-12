Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Files for Divorce From Husband of 13 Years

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, on August 11, according to a news outlet. Ashley took to Instagram to share a story of her walking through a park, giving a thumbs up while Beyoncé’s “Freedom” played.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Biden's Social Media Post

Source: MEGA Ashley Biden marked her divorce with a deleted Instagram Story post featuring Beyoncé's song 'Freedom.'

While she deleted the post, she also shared a quote that read the following: “New life, means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.” In the background of the quote, Lauryn Hill’s song “Freedom Time” played. Ashley and Howard started dating in the summer of 2010 after being introduced by her brother Beau. Howard proposed in October 2011, after getting Joe’s permission. “This is the right guy,” Joe dished to a news outlet regarding Howard at the time. “And he’s got a helluva woman.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley and Howard's Wedding

Source: MEGA Joe Biden lamented about how quickly time had passed prior to Ashley's wedding.

The couple got married in a ceremony in Delaware in 2012, which took place at the church Ashley had been baptized in. The nuptials incorporated the groom’s Jewish traditions and the bride’s Catholic ones. After the ceremony, 200 family and friends went to the Biden family’s lakeside home for a reception that featured a family-style dinner in the backyard. When speaking to a news outlet prior to the wedding, Joe shared, “I kept telling Ash, we’ve got to open up the church and practice walking up and down the aisle so I can handle it. I think to myself, aw, God, my little girl! This can’t have passed so quick.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley and Howard Settled Down in Philadelphia

Source: MEGA Ashley Biden and Howard Krein lived in Philadelphia.

After getting married, the couple settled down in Philadelphia, where Howard is employed as a plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Ashley, who has a master’s degree in Social work from the University of Pennsylvania, has worked to reform criminal justice in the state. At the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Ashley spoke about her wedding, stating, “At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception. He was riding around in his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional.” When Joe decided to tell the nation he would not be seeking reelection, Ashley and Howard were by his side in the Oval Office.

Ashley Defended Joe Biden

Source: MEGA Ashley Biden defended Joe Biden amid allegations regarding his cognitive abilities.