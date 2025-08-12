Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Files for Divorce From Husband of 13 Years
Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, on August 11, according to a news outlet.
Ashley took to Instagram to share a story of her walking through a park, giving a thumbs up while Beyoncé’s “Freedom” played.
Ashley Biden's Social Media Post
While she deleted the post, she also shared a quote that read the following: “New life, means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.” In the background of the quote, Lauryn Hill’s song “Freedom Time” played.
Ashley and Howard started dating in the summer of 2010 after being introduced by her brother Beau. Howard proposed in October 2011, after getting Joe’s permission.
“This is the right guy,” Joe dished to a news outlet regarding Howard at the time. “And he’s got a helluva woman.”
Ashley and Howard's Wedding
The couple got married in a ceremony in Delaware in 2012, which took place at the church Ashley had been baptized in. The nuptials incorporated the groom’s Jewish traditions and the bride’s Catholic ones.
After the ceremony, 200 family and friends went to the Biden family’s lakeside home for a reception that featured a family-style dinner in the backyard.
When speaking to a news outlet prior to the wedding, Joe shared, “I kept telling Ash, we’ve got to open up the church and practice walking up and down the aisle so I can handle it. I think to myself, aw, God, my little girl! This can’t have passed so quick.”
- Ivanka Trump Shares Cryptic Quote After Sitting Out of Daddy Donald's Campaign
- 'Refreshed' Joe Biden Looks 'So Healthy' in Shocking Photo Alongside Wife Jill and Kandi Burruss During NYC Outing: 'That's Crazy!'
- Secret Service Member Escorts Hunter Biden's Wife Melissa Cohen During A Coffee Run In Malibu: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ashley and Howard Settled Down in Philadelphia
After getting married, the couple settled down in Philadelphia, where Howard is employed as a plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Ashley, who has a master’s degree in Social work from the University of Pennsylvania, has worked to reform criminal justice in the state.
At the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Ashley spoke about her wedding, stating, “At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception. He was riding around in his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional.”
When Joe decided to tell the nation he would not be seeking reelection, Ashley and Howard were by his side in the Oval Office.
Ashley Defended Joe Biden
Although she’s not nearly as much of a public figure as her famous parents, she did take to defend her father in June when there were rumblings regarding his cognitive abilities during his last months as president.
“I am so grateful. too grateful to be angry about all this bulls—,” she wrote, alongside a photo on the beach of her and her parents. “The ONLY coverup of this family is a BEACH coverup!!! The truth is, Dad gave his ALL to America and continues till this day. He NEVER gave up on you. And he listened to all of you. And he acted. The man has led his life by ACTIONS not words.”
“'He aged, YES!” she continued. “As we all do! And the stress of the presidency accelerates. But he was always MORE than capable of doing the job. And a d— good one. He worked harder than anyone I have ever known- he took his duty and sacred obligation to this country very seriously. The noise is so D— disrespectful and untrue …AND, it's just that- noise/static- created by those committed to perpetuating and profiting from some real BS. Get lost with your anonymous sources and fake news.” Ashley concluded by thanking his supporters, noting she’s “super grateful” for their love.